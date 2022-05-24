July School Holidays Announced at The Sydney Opera House

Roald Dahl's devilishly disgusting tale The Twits, Flying Fruit Fly Circus' musical variety show Tempo and Creation Creation, a playful new theatre performance exploring life's biggest mysteries, will inspire and entertain audiences these July school holidays as part of the Sydney Opera House's 2022 Children, Families and Creative Learning program.

From Shake & Stir Theatre Co, the team who brought us Fantastic Mr Fox, The Twits is a visually-spectacular, revoltingly-funny production that offers big belly laughs for children and adults alike. Based on the iconic book by Roald Dahl, prepare to be delightfully disgusted by this family classic from the wacky mind of the world's no. 1 storyteller, live on stage.

Creation Creation is a comedic form of documentary theatre about life's biggest mysteries. Created by acclaimed children's theatre company Windmill Theatre (Bluey's Big Play), Creation Creation is a hilarious and insightful way for kids and adults to explore the BIG questions - like "is there other life in the universe?" And "how did the world begin?" Two fearless creators step onto the stage and attempt to unravel the mysteries of the universe using their creativity. Blankets become forts, cardboard boxes become battleships and ping pong balls become planets in this hilarious explosion of art, sculpture, and puppetry. There are also exclusive schools performances on Wednesday 29-30 June.

Tempo is the new show from the Flying Fruit Fly Circus, Australia's national youth circus. Young audiences will be inspired by an ensemble of young performers aged 11 -18 years who will flip, juggle, balance, and dive their way into your hearts. The show follows a highly distinguished musician who has arrived to conduct their latest symphony, but the orchestra is nowhere to be found! Fortunately, the Flying Fruit Fly Circus kids are ready to come to the rescue. An "Inside the Circus" add-on VIP experience takes audiences on a backstage journey into the lives of the Flying Fruit Fly Circus.

Make a day of it with our full holiday program at the Sydney Opera House:

Performances

The Twits

Dates: 2 - 17 July

Venue: Playhouse

Tickets: From $39 + bf

Ages: 5+

Creation Creation

Dates: 1 - 7 July

Venue: Studio

Tickets: From $39 + bf

Ages: 10+

Tempo

Dates: 10 - 16 July

Venue: Studio

Tickets: From $39 + bf

Ages: 6+

Workshops in the Centre for Creativity

Alien Invasion

Date: 5 July

Venue: Centre for Creativity

Tickets: $50 + bf

Ages: 5-9 year olds

Cardboard Construction

Date: 6 July

Venue: Centre for Creativity

Tickets: $29 + bf

Ages: 10+

Let's Make a Circus Show

Dates: 10 - 16 July

Venue: Centre for Creativity

Tickets: $40 + bf

Ages: 2-10 year olds

Free Creative Play

Hands on Art

Dates: 2 - 17 July

Venue: Western Foyers

Tickets: Free, no booking required

Ages: 2-10 year olds

Tours & Packages

Junior Adventure Tour

Dates: 2 - 17 July

Details: A tour of the Opera House just for kids, they must be accompanied by an adult

Tickets: $21 child, $29 adult

Junior Day Pack

Dates: 2-17 July

Details: See the Twits, take the Junior Adventure Tour and get lunch at Opera Kitchen

Tickets: From $62 per child and $84 per adult

Creative Kids Voucher

Dates:

Tues 5 July (Alien Invasion & The Twits)

Wed 6 July (Cardboard Construction & Creation Creation)

10-16 July (Let's Make A Circus Show & Tempo