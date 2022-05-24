July School Holidays Announced at The Sydney Opera House
Learn more about the lineup of events here!
Roald Dahl's devilishly disgusting tale The Twits, Flying Fruit Fly Circus' musical variety show Tempo and Creation Creation, a playful new theatre performance exploring life's biggest mysteries, will inspire and entertain audiences these July school holidays as part of the Sydney Opera House's 2022 Children, Families and Creative Learning program.
From Shake & Stir Theatre Co, the team who brought us Fantastic Mr Fox, The Twits is a visually-spectacular, revoltingly-funny production that offers big belly laughs for children and adults alike. Based on the iconic book by Roald Dahl, prepare to be delightfully disgusted by this family classic from the wacky mind of the world's no. 1 storyteller, live on stage.
Creation Creation is a comedic form of documentary theatre about life's biggest mysteries. Created by acclaimed children's theatre company Windmill Theatre (Bluey's Big Play), Creation Creation is a hilarious and insightful way for kids and adults to explore the BIG questions - like "is there other life in the universe?" And "how did the world begin?" Two fearless creators step onto the stage and attempt to unravel the mysteries of the universe using their creativity. Blankets become forts, cardboard boxes become battleships and ping pong balls become planets in this hilarious explosion of art, sculpture, and puppetry. There are also exclusive schools performances on Wednesday 29-30 June.
Tempo is the new show from the Flying Fruit Fly Circus, Australia's national youth circus. Young audiences will be inspired by an ensemble of young performers aged 11 -18 years who will flip, juggle, balance, and dive their way into your hearts. The show follows a highly distinguished musician who has arrived to conduct their latest symphony, but the orchestra is nowhere to be found! Fortunately, the Flying Fruit Fly Circus kids are ready to come to the rescue. An "Inside the Circus" add-on VIP experience takes audiences on a backstage journey into the lives of the Flying Fruit Fly Circus.
Make a day of it with our full holiday program at the Sydney Opera House:
- Hands on Art - get messy! In our free Creative Play this July school holidays in the Western Foyers, professional artists will transform your hands into a work of art using abstract patterns and textures. This event is presented in partnership with our Global Goals Partner Dettol, free with registration;
- Junior Adventure Tour - take the whole family behind-the-scenes to discover how the magic of theatre, music and arts come to life. The one-hour adventure is jam-packed with interactive activities and games to inspire even the littlest imaginations.
- Let's Make a Circus Show - a creative workshop with Flying Fruit Fly Circus' Artistic Director Anni Davey, the brains behind all-clowning musical variety show Tempo, which will teach 2-10 year-olds how to juggle, balance and dive their way into a circus;
- Cardboard Construction - kids aged 10+ are encouraged to unleash their creativity working with recycled cardboard in this workshop inspired by the performance season of Creation, Creation;
- Alien Invasion - a three-hour school holiday workshop and an interactive quest with theatre artist Alison Bennett where children will help find a baby alien that was left behind at the Opera House
Performances
The Twits
Dates: 2 - 17 July
Venue: Playhouse
Tickets: From $39 + bf
Ages: 5+
Creation Creation
Dates: 1 - 7 July
Venue: Studio
Tickets: From $39 + bf
Ages: 10+
Tempo
Dates: 10 - 16 July
Venue: Studio
Tickets: From $39 + bf
Ages: 6+
Workshops in the Centre for Creativity
Alien Invasion
Date: 5 July
Venue: Centre for Creativity
Tickets: $50 + bf
Ages: 5-9 year olds
Cardboard Construction
Date: 6 July
Venue: Centre for Creativity
Tickets: $29 + bf
Ages: 10+
Let's Make a Circus Show
Dates: 10 - 16 July
Venue: Centre for Creativity
Tickets: $40 + bf
Ages: 2-10 year olds
Free Creative Play
Dates: 2 - 17 July
Venue: Western Foyers
Tickets: Free, no booking required
Ages: 2-10 year olds
Tours & Packages
Dates: 2 - 17 July
Details: A tour of the Opera House just for kids, they must be accompanied by an adult
Tickets: $21 child, $29 adult
Dates: 2-17 July
Details: See the Twits, take the Junior Adventure Tour and get lunch at Opera Kitchen
Tickets: From $62 per child and $84 per adult
Dates:
Tues 5 July (Alien Invasion & The Twits)
Wed 6 July (Cardboard Construction & Creation Creation)
10-16 July (Let's Make A Circus Show & Tempo