Jonathan Biggins is Returning to THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO PAUL at the Glen Street Theatre

One of Australia's favourite performers, Jonathan Biggins, is Paul Keating - visionary, reformer and rabble-rouser. With an abundance of intelligence and wit, The Gospel According to Paul is a critically acclaimed comedy about an important time in Australian history and the man that shaped it.

This unmissable one-man comedy is returning to Glen Street Theatre following a much loved, sold-out national tour in 2019. Don't miss this encore satirical masterclass delivering a funny, insightful and poignant portrait of Paul Keating.

Director Glen Street Theatre, Belinda Gibson says: "This show received rave reviews across Australia when it toured last year and it was one of the fastest selling shows in last year's Season. With limited dates available for 2020, we snapped up the opportunity to bring this incredible production back for our audiences to enjoy. Whether you missed out last year, or are ready to discover all the moments you didn't notice the first time around, this show is sure to deliver a night of exceptional theatre and compelling comedy."

Jonathan Biggins' performance as Paul Keating is well known from the long-running Sydney Theatre Company success story, The Wharf Revue. Beyond the canny impersonation, Jonathan, like so many Australians, has long been fascinated by Keating and what Keating means to Australia. Showcasing his eviscerating wit, rich rhetoric and ego the size of Everest, The Gospel According to Paul distils Keating's essence into 90 minutes, focusing on key biographical milestones, landmark political achievements and personal obsessions. It shows the man who grew up in the tribe of the Labor Party and gained an education at the knee of Jack Lang, who treated economics as an art form, and demanded we confront the wrongs of our colonial past.

The Gospel According to Paul asks the question - what can we learn today from this singular politician, and the momentous time in our country's history he dominated?

Says Creator Jonathan Biggins:

"In all my years writing and performing for The Wharf Revue, one character has remained a constant favourite of the audience: Paul Keating. Love him or hate him, he is universally recognised as a leader who not only had a vision for Australia but could articulate it, fight for it and, most importantly, deliver it. The Bankstown boy with no formal education who quickly realised that to get things done in political life, it's better to be needed than loved. A razor-sharp wit who could destroy opponents with words alone, a romantic and a melancholic who bestrode the public stage yet remained intensely private. I can't think of more entertaining or significant figure in recent Australian history with whom to spend an evening. All iceberg, no tip."

CREATIVE CREDITS

Written & Performed by Jonathan Biggins

Director: Aarne Neeme

Designer: Mark Thompson

Lighting Designer: Verity Hampson

Sound and Video Designer: David Bergman

Producer: Jo Dyer for Soft Tread

SHOW DETAILS

VENUE:

Glen Street Theatre

DATES:

10 - 14 March 2020

PERFORMANCE TIMES:

Tuesday 10th 7.30 pm, Wednesday 11th 8 pm, Thursday 12th 8 pm, Friday 13th 8 pm (post show Q&A with Jonathan Biggins), Saturday 14th 2 pm and 8 pm.

PRICES:

$75, Conc. $68, 35 and under $35

BOOKINGS:

glenstreet.com.au | 9975 1455

RUNNING TIME:

90 minutes, no interval. Recommended for ages 15+





