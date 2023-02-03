Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ikigai Entertainment Will Present First Production, XANADU

This event will be held at the Sutherland Memorial School Of Arts from the 22nd of February to the 5th of March 2023.

Feb. 03, 2023  

Inspired by Olivia Newton-John, a local performer has founded her own independent theatre company, Ikigai Entertainment, which will be holding its first-ever production.

Ikigai Entertainment will hold a production of the Tony Award-nominated musical comedy Xanadu, based on the 1980 film starring Olivia Newton-John, and it will be running from February at the Sutherland Memorial School Of Arts.

"We had over 100 applications from all over Australia, even New Zealand and to have people have faith in a company that is brand new has just been amazing," said Lacinda Fisk, the creative producer for Xanadu and founder of Ikigai Entertainment.

"I'm really happy that Ikigai has chosen to do this show because it's 90 minutes of absolute fun. You can't listen to the cast recording without feeling amazing. It's high-level comedy, it's just absolute joy, and I think audiences that come and watch it will just be filled with happiness and a nice break from the stress of our lives," said musical director Meg Day.

Ikigai's production of Xanadu has an all-female production team with director Meg Day, a Sydney-based director with over 20 productions to her name, musical director Nerissa Cavaliere, a local music tutor whose ensembles have performed at venues including the Sydney Opera House, and choreographer Jessica Kuit, a resident Hawks Cheerleader taking a turn at choreography in the Sydney theatre scene.

Lacinda founded Ikigai Entertainment in early 2022 to create a supportive & professional platform for elite performers after the performing arts have suffered through the pandemic. The company title was inspired by Lacinda's time performing in Japan, with the English translation of Ikigai being "that which gives your life purpose."

"I cannot wait to get into the rehearsal room," said Meg Day. "I feel really lucky and fortunate to be given this opportunity to work with such a young, talented bunch of performers."

Tickets and additional information about the event can be found on the Ikigai Entertainment website or at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2222719®id=189&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fpremier.ticketek.com.au%2Fshows%2Fshow.aspx%3Fsh%3Dxanadumu23?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

This event will be held at the Sutherland Memorial School Of Arts (25 E Parade, Sutherland, NSW 2232) from the 22nd of February to the 5th of March 2023.




