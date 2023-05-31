IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE Will Be Performed by Joining the Dots Theatre Co in June

Joining the Dots Theatre Co has announced the premiere season of It’s A Wonderful Life. Inspired by the iconic Hollywood classic film and transported to the stage, this is a production that will charm and surprise.

George Bailey has given up his dreams for the good of his home town. Struggling to deal with life’s knockbacks, an event happens on Christmas Eve that topples his world into darkness. When an unexpected visitor appears, George goes on a journey that will change his life forever.

The much-loved motion picture (still number one on the American Film Institute’s list of most inspirational films) tells a story that is as fresh and entertaining as it was when it was released. With its themes of financial and emotional insecurities, high unemployment, the influenza pandemic that was ravaging the country and the lack of affordable housing of the time, it eerily also speaks to our world today. And yet it’s a production that is packed with humour, fun and excitement.

JTD is thrilled to welcome back director Nicholas Papademetriou, and the team from Babette’s Feast (“wonderful, inventive theatre” – Sydney Arts Guide; “stunning and original” – Sydney Scoop) with a vision that will focus on creating a simply staged production without the whiz-bangery of much contemporary theatre, but no less theatrically powerful.With a superlative company of actors and creatives, the cock-eyed optimism of It’s a Wonderful Life will warm your hearts (and your June/July). In acknowledging the importance of even the smallest events of our daily life, this reminds us that how we deal with others is as good a way as any to start to change the world. It’s a story we’re ready for.

Cast & Creatives:

Director: Nicholas Papademetriou

Stage Manager: Jaime Petersen Production Designer: Ruby Jenkins

Lighting Designer: Jasmin Borsovsky Sound Designer: Alex Lee-Rekers

Cast: Mark Barry, Luca Beretta, Alex Bryant Smith, Alison Chambers, Ally Laybutt, Chris Miller, Eliane Morel, Nicholas Paranomos, Maddy Withington.