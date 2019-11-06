Griffin Theatre Company Will Present FAMILY VALUES By David Williamson

David Williamson at his angry best in a new play set to open Griffin's 2020 Season. In 2020, Griffin Theatre Company will open the year with a new play from David Williamson, Family Values, a blackly comic drama examining Australia's inept response to the refugee crisis, directed by Lee Lewis and starring Andrew McFarlane.



Griffin's Artistic Director Lee Lewis says, "David's belief that comedy can reveal our harshest truths is undimmed, and his hope that theatre can change hearts and minds remains an inspiration to the whole industry."



Roger (Andrew McFarlane) is a celebrated federal judge. For his birthday he wants nothing more than to reminisce about the good times with his wife and his three children-a leader of a born-again Christian church, a Border Force ship-hand and a left-wing activist. When a surprise guest turns out to be an asylum seeker on the run from Nauru, the fault lines that divide Australia play out in one family's living room.



Family Values is David Williamson at his angry best: furious that his generation has retired from defending the socially compassionate values on which they claim to have built this country. He says "Family Values is a term used by our government as a code for 'we hate diversity', and I think this is what my play is saying."



Australian acting stalwarts Andrew McFarlane (Miss Fisher's Modern Murder Mysteries; Mary Stuart, Sydney Theatre Company; Secret City, Glitch) and Belinda Giblin (The Turquoise Elephant, Griffin; Home and Away, Sons and Daughters) will be joined by Danielle King (No End of Blame, Sport for Jove; Doctor Doctor, The Let Down, ABC) Jamie Oxenbould (The Literati, Griffin and Bell Shakespeare; The Dapto Chaser, Griffin Independent), Ella Prince (4:48 Psychosis, Redline at The Old Fitz; A Girl Is Half Formed Thing, KXT) and Bishanyia Vincent (The Last Wife, Ensemble Theatre; The Rise and Fall of Little Voice, Darlinghurst Theatre Company; Lighten Up, Griffin Independent).



For 50 years, David Williamson has shown us the best and worst of ourselves. And as Griffin Theatre Company's home the Stables turns 50, it is only fitting that the country's most successful playwright returns to where he first began.





SEASON INFORMATION

Director Lee Lewis

Dramaturg Van Badham

Set & Costume Designer Sophie Fletcher

Lighting Designer Benjamin Brockman

Composer & Sound Designer Steve Francis

Stage Manager Khym Scott

With Belinda Giblin, Danielle King, Andrew McFarlane, Jamie Oxenbould, Ella Prince, Bishanyia Vincent



PERFORMANCE DATES

Preview 17 - 21 January

Opening Nights 22 & 23 January

Season 24 January - 7 March



PERFORMANCE TIMES

Monday - Friday 7pm

Saturday 2pm & 7pm



VENUE

SBW Stables Theatre

10 Nimrod Street, Kings Cross, NSW



TICKETS

Bookings 02 9361 3817 or griffintheatre.com.au

Full $62 | Senoirs/Preview Group 8+ $52 | Concession $46 | Under 35 $38

Monday Rush $20 - available from 12 noon on Mondays for that evening's performance

Transaction fees of $4 for online bookings and $6 for phone bookings apply







