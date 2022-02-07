GUESS HOW MUCH I LOVE YOU Comes to the Glen Street Theatre

As a new year of classroom learning commences following several years of disruptions, many local schools are looking forward to returning to live entertainment to enrich their student's learning.

A brand-new stage adaptation by Richard Tulloch of Sam McBratney's beloved book Guess How Much I Love You, playing at the Glen Street Theatre 3 - 5 March, is one of the first opportunities for students to experience the theatre this year.

Head of K - 2 at Oxford Falls Grammar, Karen Rose, is looking forward to bringing her students to see the classic picture book on stage.

"Our young students have had a few difficult years of uncertainty due to lockdowns and we want to start this new year with something fun and educational they can easily relate to.

"Taking children to see a book adaptation on stage is the perfect way to engage even the most reluctant readers and a unique way for students to interact with a text."

In this dazzling new show presented by CDP Theatre Producers, children and their educators or families will join the enchanting adventure of Little and Big Nutbrown Hare.

This playful story of love and nature unfolds, with beautiful puppetry, music, and laughter as they discover the magic and colour of the seasons.

From the team behind the Australian tours of The Gruffalo, The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show and Spot, this family favourite will excite, educate, and entertain new readers and first-time theatregoers.

Tickets for Guess How Much I Love are on sale now to both the public and schools and are available from www.glenstreet.com.au or the call Box Office on 9470 5913.

Tickets Members $25, All tickets $30, Family Pass (4) $110, Babes in Arms (under 2 on lap) $10, Schools groups $20 each.

Show times

Thu 3 Mar 10am & 12pm

Fri 4 Mar 10am & 12pm

Sat 5 Mar 10am, 12pm & 3pm

CDP Theatre Producers is an independent theatre production house and touring company with an unsurpassed track record for developing new productions, putting ideas into action and for producing some of the best theatrical entertainment in Australia.

CDP was recently described by Melbourne's The Age as "a reliable and prolific source of high-quality children's theatre".

CDP was the first company to resume performances in 2020 after COVID-19 shutdowns and the first company to resume interstate touring.

CDP's recent productions for children and families include world premiere stage plays which are adaptations of the popular books The 13-Storey Treehouse, The 26-Storey Treehouse, The 52-Storey Treehouse, The 78-Storey Treehouse, and The 91-Storey Treehouse, David Walliams' The Midnight Gang, David Walliams' Billionaire Boy, David Walliams' Mr Stink, Spot, Snugglepot and Cuddlepie, along with the Australian productions of The Gruffalo, The Gruffalo's Child and Room on the Broom. CDP also produced Sydney Opera House's Meeting Mozart and have toured it extensively in China and the Middle East.

Renowned for their touring expertise, CDP's productions are seen in theatres throughout Australia and New Zealand, in capital cities as well as in metropolitan, regional and remote communities. They also tour internationally including to Singapore, Hong Kong, Mainland China, the Middle East, Europe and the USA.