Further Casting Announced for Australian Premiere of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY

Further casting has been announced for the Australian premiere of Girl from the North Country. AFI Winner Peter Kowitz, Helpmann Award-winners Christina O'Neill and Greg Stone, and Grant Piro join previously announced cast members Lisa McCune, Zahra Newman, Terence Crawford, Helen Dallimore and Peter Carroll. Chemon Theys, Samantha Morley, Liam Wigney, Tony Cogin and Laurence Coy feature in the impressive ensemble, with a band featuring Mark Harris, Tracey Lynch and Cameron Henderson performing live on stage under Musical Director Andrew Ross.

The critically acclaimed hit Girl from the North Country, written and directed by Conor McPherson and with music and lyrics by Bob Dylan, is set in 1930s Minnesota and centres on a community living on a knife-edge in the local guesthouse. Dylan's songs are beautifully reimagined, with a live band on stage, and include Hurricane, I Want You, Slow Train Coming, Lay Lady Lay and Like A Rolling Stone.

A modern masterpiece, Girl From The North Country opens this January at the newly restored Theatre Royal Sydney as part of 2022 Sydney Festival. The Australian premiere is supported by the NSW Government through Destination NSW.

The production runs at Theatre Royal Sydney, 108 King St, Sydney from 5 January. Tickets from $49.90* (plus booking fees). Learn more at northcountry.com.au.