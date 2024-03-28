'Ever Present: First Peoples Art of Australia' Exhibit Opens at the National Gallery

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following a successful international tour of the Asia Pacific region, the National Gallery of Australia will present 'Ever Present: First Peoples Art of Australia' – an exhibition which celebrates First Nations art and provides a visual dialogue of Australia’s complex histories.

Drawn from the national collection and the Wesfarmers Collection of Australian Art, Ever Present: First People’s Art of Australia has toured to Art Gallery of Western Australia, National Gallery, Singapore and Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki.

The exhibition of over 150 works of art by First Nations artists will be on display in Kamberri/Canberra at the National Gallery from 31 August 2024.

Ever Present is a survey of historical and contemporary works by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists from different cultural groups across Australia. With renowned artists such as Albert Namatjira (Arrarnta people), Emily Kam Kngwarray (Anmatyerr people) Mabel Juli (Gija people) displayed alongside contemporary artists like Richard Bell (Kamilaroi, Kooma, Jiman and Goreng Goreng people) Karla Dickens (Wiradjuri people) and Tony Albert (Girramay/Yidinji/Kuku-Yalanji people) – this presentation is a testament to the breadth of First Nations art.

Ever Present is a celebration of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art that also explores Australia’s complex histories. The works challenge stereotypes about First Nations people and what defines their art.

National Gallery Curator of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Art, Tina Baum, Gulumirrgin (Larrakia)/Wardaman/Karajarri peoples, said ‘To understand the richness, diversity and depth of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art and culture would take many generations, many lifetimes, but to appreciate it only takes a moment. Together, the artists and their works powerfully reinforce that we always have been and always will be ever present.’

This exhibition has been made possible due to the generous support of the National Gallery of Australia’s Indigenous Arts Partner Wesfarmers Arts – who for over a decade, have taken a leading role in supporting the National Gallery to celebrate, share and elevate Australia’s First Peoples’ art and cultures.

‘Ever Present includes some of the most important contemporary and historical art produced in Australia, celebrating Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists and their central role in defining Australia and our national identity,’ Wesfarmers Chairman Michael Chaney AO said. ‘The exhibition’s presentations at the Art Gallery of Western Australia, National Gallery Singapore and Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki were hugely successful, and we are thrilled that the exhibition will soon be displayed at the National Gallery in Canberra for the enjoyment of all Australians,’ Chaney said.

Ever Present is free to visit and on display at the National Gallery in Kamberri/Canberra from 31 August 2024 to October 2025.

Ever Present: First Peoples Art of Australia is presented by the National Gallery of Australia and Wesfarmers Arts.

Curator: Tina Baum, Gulumirrgin (Larrakia)/Wardaman/Karajarri peoples, Curator of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Art