Ensemble Theatre Reveals 2024 Season Lineup

Ensemble Theatre has revealed the lineup for its 2024 season, with everything from fresh new comedy, insightful dramas, musical influences and re-imagined classics. Next year sees another ten-play season take to the stage, featuring stellar cast names and brilliant playwrights, with a continued focus on female writing and directing.

Ensemble Artistic Director, Mark Kilmurry said, “In 2024, we’re thrilled to present ten exceptional plays and one very special event. Fresh out the box we have four world premieres from Ensemble heavyweights: David Williamson couldn’t resist picking up his pen again to give us The Great Divide, Melanie Tait unpacks one of the first modern day royal scandals in The Queen’s Nanny, the pressures of politics rip apart a friendship in Sam O’Sullivan’s McGuffin Park and Joanna Murray-Smith brings a fresh perspective to Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya. I hope to see you at the theatre in 2024 for another year of inspiring stories.”

ENSEMBLE THEATRE 2024 SEASON



ALONE IT STANDS: 26 JANUARY – 2 MARCH

Based on a real-life rugby match, this crowd pleaser follows the amateur Munster rugby team taking on the legendary All Blacks. Featuring the on-stage talents of Ray Chong Nee, Alex Kind and Anthony Taufa, director Janine Watson presents this feel-good story which will have sports fans and theatre fans cheering for the ultimate underdogs.

By John Breen

Directed by Janine Watson

With Ray Chong Nee, Alex King and Anthony Taufa





THE GREAT DIVIDE: 8 MARCH – 27 APRIL

Stepping out of retirement for this Ensemble world premiere, David Williamson takes audiences to the turquoise waters and golden sands of Wallis Heads, where ambitious plans to put the town on the tourist map sparks a bitter rivalry. The powerhouse team of David Williamson, Mark Kilmurry and Georgie Parker reunite to bring this sharp comedy tackling wealth inequality and human greed.



By David Williamson

Directed by Mark Kilmurry

With Georgie Parker and Kate Raison





SWITZERLAND: 3 MAY – 8 JUNE

This award-winning play follows bestselling crime author Patricia Highsmith (Toni Scanlan) as she shelters away from the world in her beloved cabin in the Swiss Alps. Surrounded only her books and cats, Patricia’s peace is disturbed when an intriguing young man from her publisher’s office knocks on the door. Renowned Australian Playwright Joanna Murray-Smith weaves a web of wit and mystery in this gripping psychological thriller that will leave your blood pumping.

By Joanna Murray-Smith

Directed by Shaun Rennie

Cast including Toni Scanlan

ULSTER AMERICAN: 13 MAY – 8 JUNE

Pushing the limits on identity politics, Ulster American is a savage satire exposing the fragile egos and abuses of power that run rampant in Hollywood. Harriet Gordon-Anderson, Brian Meegan and Jeremy Waters reunite after Outhouse Theatre Co’s critically acclaimed 2018 season in this acerbic and brutally hilarious play by David Ireland.

By David Ireland

Directed by Shane Anthony

Cast including Harriet Gordon-Anderson, Brian Meegan and Jeremy Waters





MASTER CLASS: 14 JUNE – 20 JULY

Inspired by the turbulent life of opera singer Maria Callas, Terrence McNally’s Tony Award-winning play Master Class is an explosive ode to the incomparable talents of one of the world’s greatest performers. Brought to life by the dynamic Lucia Mastrantone, this show is a whirlwind of unforgettable storytelling, sardonic humour and soaring music sung live on stage by Sydney’s best emerging opera talent.

By Terrence McNally

Directed by Liesel Badorrek

With Maria Alfonsine, Damien de Boos-Smith, Lucia Mastrantone and Ruth Strutt





UNCLE VANYA: 26 JULY – 31 AUGUST

On a crumbling countryside estate, Uncle Vanya and his niece Sonya work tirelessly to preserve their family’s privileges. Visited only by the local doctor Astrov, it’s a lonely, mundane existence. After the success of A Doll’s House in 2022, Director Mark Kilmurry reunites with celebrated Australian playwright Joanna Murray-Smith as she breathes new life into Chekhov’s tragicomedy unveiling a hotbed of disillusionment and all-consuming unrequited love.

By Anton Chekov Adapted by Joanna Murray-Smith

Directed by Mark Kilmurry

Cast including Chantelle Jamieson, David Lynch, Yalin Ozucelik, Nicholas Papademetriou and Tim Walter





THE QUEEN’S NANNY: 6 SEPTEMBER – 12 OCTOBER

Inspired by historical events, the magnificent Melanie Tait returns to Ensemble with The Queen’s Nanny. Marion Crawford adored her job as governess to Princesses Lilibet and Margaret Rose, until she was ostracised without warning, all because of a tell-all memoir. From the creatives behind The Appleton Ladies’ Potato Race, this hilarious play imagines a series of pivotal moments between two strong spirited women harbouring complicated resentment.

By Melanie Tait

Directed by Priscilla Jackman

Cast including Merridy Eastman and Matthew Backer

COLDER THAN HERE: 16 SEPTEMBER – 12 OCTOBER

Olivier-award nominated Colder Than Here introduces terminally ill Myra and her eccentric middle-class family. From the brilliant mind of Laura Wade, this ‘anti-sentimental comedy’ is a heartbreaking journey through love, loss and laughter, showing us how to find the light in the darkest of times.



By Laura Wade

Directed by Janine Watson

Cast including Hannah Waterman and Huw Higginson





MCGUFFIN PARK: 18 OCTOBER – 23 NOVEMBER

Fresh from the success of Boxing Day BBQ, Sam O’Sullivan returns with the world premiere of McGuffin Park, a hilarious comedy centred around the cut-throat world that is politics and media. McGuffin Park’s local council is thrown into disarray when the mayor unexpectedly resigns just a week before the mid-term election. With cast including Shan-Ree Tan and Eloise Snape, buckle up for a bumpy election ride.

By Sam O’Sullivan

Directed by Mark Kilmurry

Cast including Eloise Snape, Shan-Ree Tan







THE HEARTBREAK CHOIR: 29 NOVEMBER – 12 JANUARY 2024

When a fracture forms in the local choir, a small band of community misfits are pushed out into the cold. With an all-star cast including Jay Laga’aia, Chika Ikogwe, Elaine Crombie and more, The Heartbreak Choir celebrates the healing power of music, friendship and togetherness in a life-affirming comedy that will raise the Ensemble roof.

By Aidan Fennessy

Directed by Anna Ledwich

Cast including Valerie Bader, Elaine Crombie, Genevieve Hegney, Chika Ikogwe and Jay Laga’aia





SPECIAL EVENT

Todd McKenney: Peter Allen AND ME: 25 JUNE – 10 JULY

Todd McKenney is back at Ensemble Theatre to celebrate 40 years in showbiz with his dazzling show. Praised for his stellar performance as Peter Allen in the original Australian production of The Boy from Oz, it’s only fitting that Todd returns with a tribute to the legendary entertainer that catapulted his career.