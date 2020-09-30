Ensemble Theatre Announces It Is Opening Its Doors To Play Readings Of David Williamson's MONEY AND FRIENDS

The play readings open on 22 October.

This is David Williamson at his best; a classic social comedy from the 1990's and I am looking forward to directing this read and working with 9 enormously talented actors. The play is smart, funny and ultimately about the cost of friendship. We are all thrilled to be opening Ensemble again to a covid safe theatre with smaller audience numbers but just to be open is wonderful and to start with a comedy is just what is needed said Mark Kilmurry.

Peter, a mathematician, is the nicest guy on the holiday block, but his over generosity has bitten him back. After getting his brother out of bankruptcy, he now finds himself in debt. His neighbour, Margaret, decides to ask their wealthy friends for a helping hand. While they happily take advantage of Peter's kind nature, how forthcoming will they be to bail him out and risk their own financial security?

Set in fictitious Crystal Inlet, a holiday beach resort where four couples regularly meet to escape the hustle and bustle of Sydney life, MONEY AND FRIENDS is one of David Williamson 's best whip-smart comedies.

This rehearsed read by a nine-strong cast including Emma Harvie (THE LAST WIFE), Brian Meegan (THE ODD COUPLE), Matt Minto (CRUNCH TIME), Yalin Ozucelik (THE NORMAN CONQUESTS), Joseph Raggatt (DIPLOMACY) and Monica Sayers (MTC's HAY FEVER) cleverly examines the clash of materialism and ideals.

Play reading: David Williamson 's MONEY AND FRIENDSAdmission: $50Thursday 22 - Saturday 24 October 202022 Oct 2020 11:00 am22 Oct 2020 7:00 pm23 Oct 2020 11:00 am23 Oct 2020 7:00 pm24 Oct 2020 4:00 pm24 Oct 2020 7:00 pm

