Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

EUPHORIA Comes to Pavilion Performing Arts Centre

Performances are 11 and 12 May.

Mar. 23, 2023  
EUPHORIA Comes to Pavilion Performing Arts Centre

The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre Sutherland and Country Arts SA present State Theatre Company South Australia's multi-award-winning play Euphoria for two special performances on Thursday 11th and Friday 12th of May.

This new play by award-winning South Australian playwright Emily Steel (19 Weeks) is a rich and heart-warming story, bringing regional voices to the fore and an entire town to life with authenticity and unmistakable wit.

A country town, a festival, a local tragedy and a town that doesn't talk. This tale of good days, bad days and everything in between catapults us right into the heart of a little town where everyone knows everyone and where Ethan is hit by his past as Meg struggles with the present. As a local festival unfolds, Meg and Ethan's worlds collide, and the community comes together for an event they'll never forget.

Four years in the making, playwright Emily Steel traveled widely across regional South Australia to research mental health issues within small, isolated communities. Informed by real conversations between Steel and residents, Euphoria is a sharply observed play about the human habit of distracting ourselves from our most vulnerable parts.

Euphoria is brought to life by Ashton Malcom (State Theatre Company South Australia's Othello) and James Smith (Girl From The North Country). A 15-minute post-show Q&A led by a mental health practitioner will be a catalyst for important discussions that continue beyond the performance.

Rachel Healy, Pavilion Performing Arts Centre Interim Director said, "Not only does Emily Steel's Euphoria tap the 'post' COVID zeitgeist and our growing awareness of the corrosive impact of poor mental health in families and communities, she does it with wit, insight and spirit. This is riveting, must-see theatre for everyone from a brilliant Australian playwright."

The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre Sutherland is the premier performing arts centre in the southern Sydney metropolitan area, strengthening local and regional cultural values, and connecting its community to entertainment and the arts. Euphoria is a part of its inaugural program of world-class productions presented at the new arts centre this year.




REVIEW: Sharing Stories And Songs, PHILIP QUAST: THE ROAD I TOOK Reflects On A Memories Th Photo
REVIEW: Sharing Stories And Songs, PHILIP QUAST: THE ROAD I TOOK Reflects On A Memories That Made Up A Life On Stage
Philip Quast returns to the Cabaret stage to share more stories from his 40 plus years on stages around the world with PHILIP QUAST: THE ROAD I TOOK. 
Supercharged Urban Circus, 360 ALLSTARS, Comes to Riverside Theatres Next Month Photo
Supercharged Urban Circus, 360 ALLSTARS, Comes to Riverside Theatres Next Month
Riverside Theatres will present the phenomenal physical performance 360 ALLSTARS at the Riverside Theatres in Parramatta from 11th to 14th April.
Spiegeltent Returns To Wollongong With Epic Three Week Program Photo
Spiegeltent Returns To Wollongong With Epic Three Week Program
After delighting Wollongong audiences since 2017, The Spiegeltent returns to take over the Wollongong Arts Precinct once more. With three weeks of electrifying live performance, a dash of comedy and splash of family fun, The Spiegeltent’s 2023 season will be brought to life from 7-25 June 2023.
New Theatre To Present The Classic Drama ALL MY SONS This Spring Photo
New Theatre To Present The Classic Drama ALL MY SONS This Spring
New Theatre will present ALL MY SONS, Arthur Miller's searing drama of a family in crisis, written in 1946, running 25 April - 27 May 2023.

More Hot Stories For You


Supercharged Urban Circus, 360 ALLSTARS, Comes to Riverside Theatres Next MonthSupercharged Urban Circus, 360 ALLSTARS, Comes to Riverside Theatres Next Month
March 22, 2023

Riverside Theatres will present the phenomenal physical performance 360 ALLSTARS at the Riverside Theatres in Parramatta from 11th to 14th April.
Spiegeltent Returns To Wollongong With Epic Three Week ProgramSpiegeltent Returns To Wollongong With Epic Three Week Program
March 22, 2023

After delighting Wollongong audiences since 2017, The Spiegeltent returns to take over the Wollongong Arts Precinct once more. With three weeks of electrifying live performance, a dash of comedy and splash of family fun, The Spiegeltent’s 2023 season will be brought to life from 7-25 June 2023.
New Theatre To Present The Classic Drama ALL MY SONS This SpringNew Theatre To Present The Classic Drama ALL MY SONS This Spring
March 20, 2023

New Theatre will present ALL MY SONS, Arthur Miller's searing drama of a family in crisis, written in 1946, running 25 April - 27 May 2023.
HAUS OF FABULOUS! Announced At Bom Funk Theatre Queanbeyan, April 15HAUS OF FABULOUS! Announced At Bom Funk Theatre Queanbeyan, April 15
March 17, 2023

You have been cordially invited for a night of supreme glamour, and unbridled joy! Welcome to the Haus of Fabulous! You may know them as a renowned troupe of incredible fan dancers.
DRIFTWOOD THE MUSICAL Comes to Melbourne and SydneyDRIFTWOOD THE MUSICAL Comes to Melbourne and Sydney
March 16, 2023

Driftwood the Musical, the moving and enthralling story of a family surviving the ravages of war has been nominated for a 'Green Room Award' for “New Australian Music Theatre Writing”. 
share