Dirty Laundry Tumbles Into Sydney Spiegeltent For Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras

Performances run from 20 February - 15 March 2024.

By: Jan. 20, 2024

Get ready to be spun into a whirlwind of allure and spectacle as Sydney Spiegeltent presents Briefs: Dirty Laundry, an adults-only extravaganza of queer cabaret, as part of the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras festival. From 20 February - 15 March 2024,  prepare to have your socks knocked off in a show that's unapologetically bold and irresistibly sexy.

After sell-out shows across the globe, Briefs land back in Sydney with more Dirty Laundry – a bigger and better, louder and longer version that stunned crowds in Canada, bringing new acts, new boys, and even more breathtaking performances.

Dive into the steamy world of Dirty Laundry, where the dazzling Briefs boys, led by the incomparable Fez Faanana aka Shivanana, deliver an evening soaked in glitter, gutsy comedy, and provocative truths. Watch as they spin, tumble, and twist through a high-octane blend of acrobatics, dance, and boylesque. It's a night where dirty secrets are aired out, and the only thing tighter than the choreography is the briefs themselves!

Director Fez Faanana said, “We're turning the heat up at the Spiegeltent. Expect a night where high-flying acrobatics meet the raw energy of drag, dance, and daring comedy. Our show is a washing machine of colour, chaos, and cheekiness, and we promise to leave no dirty laundry hidden.”

With rave reviews worldwide, Briefs: Dirty Laundry is not just a performance; it's a pulsating, sweaty, and electrifying experience. It's where inhibitions are unbuttoned, and the wash cycle is always set to extraordinary.

Nestled in Sydney's Entertainment Quarter, the iconic Sydney Spiegeltent provides the perfect backdrop for this steamy, sequined spectacle. With a curated mix of cocktails and a vibrant atmosphere, it's the ultimate spot to soak in the best of queer cabaret.

Tickets for Briefs: Dirty Laundry is now on sale, promising a night of intoxicating physicality and outrageous fun. 

Catch all the updates by following @briefsfactory and @sydneyspiegeltent on social media.

Tickets available below!
Dates: 20 February – 15 March 2024
Venue: Sydney Spiegeltent, The Entertainment Quarter, 122 Lang Rd, Moore Park NSW 2021
Tickets: $55-$120




Recommended For You