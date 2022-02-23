Darlinghurst Theatre Company Appoints New Chair

Darlinghurst Theatre Company has announced the appointment of Joydeep Hor as the new Chair of Darlinghurst Theatre Company's board.

Joydeep Hor is one of Australia's leading lawyers and strategic advisors on workplace relations matters. He is a widely published author on the subject and a regular commentator on the ausbiz.tv channel. He is a Fellow of the Australian Human Resources Institute, a Chartered Fellow of the UK's Institute of Personnel and Development, and the founder of People + Culture Strategies, which is now recognised as the country's most innovative boutique workplace relations legal practice.

Joydeep takes over the position of Chair from Vicki Middleton, who has stepped down after five years in the role. This follows the recent appointments of Viv Rosman as Executive Director and Amylia Harris as Artistic Director, and founder Glenn Terry's decision to retire from the company he established thirty years ago.

At the time of the announcement, Hor said, "I am truly honoured to be taking on the role of Chair of Darlinghurst Theatre Company and do so having got to know Darlo and its team in a range of capacities over the last few years. Vicki Middleton has done a wonderful job as Chair, particularly through the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic and Glenn has left a wonderful legacy for the Board and the team."

Hor added, "I have been a keen supporter of the Arts as part of a broad philanthropic footprint, both personally and through my business. I am excited at the opportunities to build on the unique identity Darlo has created and to work with our immensely talented leaders in Viv Rosman and Amylia Harris to take things to a new level of excellence in storytelling and consolidate our wonderful stakeholder relationships."

Rosman and Harris are both excited to welcome Hor as they steer the company through its most ambitious year yet. In addition to DTC's 2022 season at the Eternity Playhouse, the company is also taking its critically acclaimed productions of ONCE and seven methods of killing kylie jenner on the road to Perth, Brisbane and Melbourne. As a result, Darlinghurst Theatre Company's work will be seen on six stages in four states around the country this year.

Viv Rosman said, "Amylia and I are delighted at Joydeep's appointment as Chair, and we very much look forward to working with him. There is no doubt that DTC will benefit enormously from his insightfulness and vast professional expertise, along with his great passion for theatre. We know that his contribution to the company in this role will be invaluable."

Speaking after the long-awaited opening of A CHORUS LINE at the Sydney Opera House, outgoing Chair Vicki Middleton said, "It's been an extraordinary five years as Chair through a period of unprecedented growth, change and challenges. For me, the biggest thrill has been the privilege of working with such exceptional, passionate people - our board members, staff, artists and artworkers - all steadfast in a collective drive and desire to see the company prosper, lead and inspire."

Middleton added, "With such an exciting new era of leadership under Amylia and Viv, it felt like the right time to step aside and bring new insight and leadership to our board. Joydeep's arrival on the board last year was so timely - he is a brilliant and dedicated leader and absolutely the right person to lead the company into its next ambitious phase - I'm delighted to hand the baton to him!"

In reflecting on Vicki Middleton's achievements, Amylia Harris said, "Darlo is deeply indebted to Vicki for her immense contribution as Chair over the last five years. Leading an arts organisation through COVID-19 has been immensely challenging, but Vicki has been steadfast; a great strategist and lobbyist who has always acted with integrity and care at her core. We will be forever grateful to you, Vicki!"

A CHORUS LINE plays the Drama Theatre of the Sydney Opera House until 11 March, while seven methods of killing kylie jenner is currently being performed at Brisbane's La Boite before travelling to Melbourne's Malthouse Theatre. For more information about Darlinghurst Theatre Company's 2022 season, please visit www.darlinghursttheatre.com.