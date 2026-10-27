Dana Schutz to Visit National Gallery of Australia

NEW! Sydney Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sydney & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

On 26 November 2026, artist Dana Schutz will join Director Nick Mitzevich for an in-conversation event during her visit to the National Gallery of Australia, presented in partnership with the American Friends of the National Gallery of Australia (AFNGA).

Known for constructing complex visual narratives through figurative works, Schutz will be the third artist to visit the National Gallery as part of the AFNGA: Visiting Creatives Program, following Jeff Koons and Jeffrey Gibson in 2025. Each year, the program brings influential American arts practitioners to Australia to engage with the national collection and the broader arts community.

Michigan-born and New York-based, Schutz is one of the most significant painters of our time. Exploring themes including anxiety, melancholy, and power from fantastical or dystopian worlds, Schutz has gained recognition for allegorical works, leaning into unpredictability and visceral gestures to capture a sense of unease across painting, clay, bronze, drawing and printmaking.

Schutz's visit to Kamberri/Canberra follows the National Gallery's recent acquisitions of her large-scale bronze sculpture Sea Group in 2024, followed by a suite of prints, eight technically innovative and textural etchings made after her paintings in 2025. During her conversation, Schutz will provide insights into her practice, and her works in the national collection.

Dana Schutz: 'I really hope that the work communicates an openness where people can find their own meaning within it. I think that's always the greatest hope for making art. To feel like it has its own independent life.'

The AFNGA: Visiting Creatives Program builds on four decades of close cultural ties between the National Gallery and the United States of America and is designed to deepen the transformational impact of cross-cultural exchange and creative collaboration between the two countries.

Participants in the Visiting Creatives Program work closely with National Gallery curators to explore the national collection, focusing on First Nations and contemporary Australian art. They also are able to engage with the National Gallery's significant collection of post-war American art, including Jackson Pollock's Blue poles and the Kenneth E. Tyler Collection, one of the most important bodies of American printmaking outside the U.S.

Nick Mitzevich, Director, National Gallery: 'It is an honour to welcome Dana Schutz to the National Gallery and offer a chance for our audiences to engage with a leading figure in contemporary artmaking, thanks to the support of the AFNGA: Visting Creatives Program. With several of her works recently acquired for the national collection, it is with great pleasure we can provide this opportunity for Australian audiences to hear directly from Schutz.'

Dana Schutz' Sea Group 2022 is currently on display in the National Gallery Sculpture Garden's External Concourse.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 4 Days 18 Hrs 49 Min 39 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming