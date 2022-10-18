Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

DISNEY 100: THE CONCERT Comes to Sydney, Gold Coast, and Perth

The Australian premiere will be taking place at the iconic Sydney Opera House Concert Hall for 3 performances from February 24.

Australia - Sydney News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 18, 2022  

DISNEY 100: THE CONCERT Comes to Sydney, Gold Coast, and Perth

To celebrate the centenary anniversary of The Walt Disney Company, MM Creative Productions will bring to Australian audiences an unforgettable evening of live music, enchanting animation, and tales as old as time in Disney 100: The Concert. The Australian premiere will be taking place at the iconic Sydney Opera House Concert Hall for 3 performances from February 24, followed by performances at Queensland's Home of the Arts (HOTA) Outdoor Stage on the Gold Coast and Perth's Riverside Theatre (PCEC).

Audiences both young, and young at heart, will be transported into the captivating world of classic and contemporary Disney animated film scores brought to life through the talents of an all-star musical theatre cast including Amy Manford (The Phantom of the Opera) and Genevieve McCarthy (The Spy Who Dumped Me) together with a symphony orchestra led by conductor Jessica Gethin. The Sydney Symphony Orchestra will lead the Sydney season with local Brisbane and Perth orchestras and further cast details to be announced at a later date.

Everyone's favourite songs from Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty, The Little Mermaid, Mulan, The Lion King, Moana, Frozen, Encanto and more will be brought to life on stage along with original Disney animated footage projected live on a big screen.

MM Creative Productions co-founders, Amy Manford and Genevieve McCarthy are the first female-founded organisation to secure the rights to the Disney In Concert brand globally and have worked in tandem with Disney Concerts (USA) to curate a brand new never before seen program. MM Creative Productions was founded in 2020 after Genevieve and Amy returned home to Perth from London in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Twelve months later they successfully premiered 'Disney In Concert: A Dream Is A Wish' in Perth featuring the West Australian Symphony Orchestra.

Amy Manford said "Just two years ago we were brainstorming ideas about producing a small concert at the local theatre in Perth. We never could have dreamed that two years later we would be producing the 100-year anniversary concert in Australia...sometimes we can't believe it is actually happening!"

"Disney 100 is an incredibly special show, that celebrates a centenary of creativity and wonder. The sweeping orchestral scores at the heart of this concert are simply breathtaking. This brand-new production is bound to dazzle devotees whilst capturing the hearts of a whole new generation of Disney fans" Genevieve McCarthy added.

Disney 100: The Concert is part of the official programme of Disney's centenary celebrations worldwide. Become part of our world in 2023 as Disney 100: The Concert comes to Sydney, the Gold Coast and Perth!



Submit Nominations for the 2022
BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards
submissions close in



More Hot Stories For You


Riverside's National Theatre of Parramatta Announces 2023 SeasonRiverside's National Theatre of Parramatta Announces 2023 Season
October 17, 2022

Following on from acclaimed hits such as Guards on the Taj in a successful 2022 season, Riverside’s National Theatre of Parramatta (NTofP) announces an even bigger and bolder program of work for 2023. A season of empowerment and place, of finding the voice within, and reclaiming identities, next year’s line-up turns up the volume with internationally acclaimed work, sitting alongside the talent and brilliance of Western Sydney creatives. 
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Pre-Sales Begin 31 OctoberBEAUTY AND THE BEAST Pre-Sales Begin 31 October
October 17, 2022

Experience the magic of Disney's new production of Beauty and the Beast with tickets for the much-anticipated Australian premiere season of the hit musical on pre-sale from 9am Monday 31st October 2022. Since announcing the Sydney season of Beauty, audiences have embraced the news resulting in one of the largest waitlists for tickets ever seen for a musical in Australia.
THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Launches 50th Anniversary Tour in Australia in 2023THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Launches 50th Anniversary Tour in Australia in 2023
October 16, 2022

A brand-new Australian tour will kick off global celebrations in honour of iconic Rock 'N' Roll musical The Rocky Horror Show as it marks its 50th Anniversary in 2023. This brand new Australian production will open at Theatre Royal Sydney in February 2023 starring Australian superstars Jason Donovan as Frank N Furter, and Myf Warhurst as The Narrator. Joining them will be Ellis Dolan as Eddie/Dr Scott, Darcey Eagle as Columbia, Ethan Jones as Brad, Deirdre Khoo as Janet, Loredo Malcolm as Rocky and Henry Rollo as Riff Raff. Further exciting casting will be announced soon.
Castle Hill Players to Present Steve Martin's PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE Beginning in NovemberCastle Hill Players to Present Steve Martin's PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE Beginning in November
October 16, 2022

Castle Hill Players will complete their sensational season of plays with perhaps the funniest and wittiest of all. Hollywood superstar Steve Martin's sparkling comedy “Picasso at the Lapin Agile” will run from 18 Nov to 10 Dec at the Pavilion Theatre, Castle Hill.
Australian Romantic & Classical Orchestra Holds Young Mannheim Symphonists ProgramAustralian Romantic & Classical Orchestra Holds Young Mannheim Symphonists Program
October 16, 2022

The Australian Romantic & Classical Orchestra's popular Young Mannheim Symphonists program has been brought to a triumphant conclusion for 2022, where 31 young musicians gathered for a week of intensive music-making in Melbourne.