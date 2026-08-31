 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

DANGEROUS WHEN WET Musical to Have World Premiere in Sydney

Megan Walshe, Cypriana Singh and Grace Trainor lead the cast at Randwick Town Hall.

By:
DANGEROUS WHEN WET Musical to Have World Premiere in Sydney

Women's Voices Now will present The Forbidden Call: Women Priests as its annual Leslie J. Sacks Grand Prize Film Screening on Tuesday, September 8 at The London Hotel West Hollywood.

The evening will feature a screening of the documentary followed by an in-person Q&A with director Marie Mandy, who will travel from France for the event. A complimentary dessert reception will follow for all ticket holders.

Filmed over the course of 19 years, The Forbidden Call: Women Priests examines the movement of women seeking ordination as Catholic priests and the Vatican's opposition to their ordination.

Since 2002, more than 300 women worldwide have participated in ordination ceremonies as Catholic priests despite the Church's prohibition of the practice and the threat of excommunication. Mandy's documentary follows the movement while examining the theological, political and cultural structures surrounding the Catholic Church's restriction of priestly ordination to men.

About Marie Mandy

Mandy is a Belgian documentary filmmaker and photographer who trained at the London International Film School. Her socially engaged work frequently explores issues surrounding gender, religion and societal taboos through a female perspective.She currently teaches documentary screenwriting in Paris and Aix-Marseille.

Women's Voices Now Film Festival

Now in its 12th year, the Women's Voices Now Film Festival provides a global platform for documentaries centered on women's rights. The 2026 festival featured 39 films representing 26 countries.

“As global progress faces threats from funding cuts and shifting political climates, these films serve as a vital reminder that storytelling is not just entertainment — it is an act of resistance,” said Women's Voices Now Executive Director Heidi Basch-Harod.

The annual Grand Prize is named in honor of the late Leslie J. Sacks, a Los Angeles-based art collector and philanthropist who was an early supporter of Women's Voices Now.

Screening Details

The Forbidden Call: Women Priests will screen Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at The London Hotel West Hollywood, 1020 N. San Vicente Blvd. in West Hollywood, California. The screening will be followed by a Q&A with Mandy and a complimentary dessert reception.

The Forbidden Call Screening Tickets and Information

Click Here to Get Tickets
Need more Australia - Sydney Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Australia - Sydney SHOWS

A Beautiful Noise in Australia - Sydney A Beautiful Noise
Sydney Lyric Theatre (11/14-12/20)
Cirque Alice in Australia - Sydney Cirque Alice
Sydney Lyric Theatre (9/25-10/11) VIDEOS
Dixon and Daughters by Deborah Bruce in Australia - Sydney Dixon and Daughters by Deborah Bruce
Old Fitz Theatre (9/18-10/03)
Morning Melodies: Christmas with Lucy Durack in Australia - Sydney Morning Melodies: Christmas with Lucy Durack
Kingston City Hall (12/08-12/08)
The Lark in Australia - Sydney The Lark
Riverside Live @ PHIVE (9/16-9/25)
The Gospel According to Paul in Australia - Sydney The Gospel According to Paul
Riverside Live @ PHIVE (9/02-9/06)
Carousel in Australia - Sydney Carousel
Foundry Theatre (10/15-10/17)
Especially On Birthdays in Australia - Sydney Especially On Birthdays
Zenith Theatre and Convention Centre (9/27-9/27)
Mum Club in Australia - Sydney Mum Club
Griffin Theatre Company (8/22-9/20)
A Room with a View in Australia - Sydney A Room with a View
Belvoir St Theatre (10/03-11/01)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets