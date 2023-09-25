Comedian Rhod Gilbert Will Return to Parr Hall Next Year

Rhod Gilbert will be presenting his first new live show since 2019 when he heads out on tour next year.

The Welsh comedian will be bringing ‘Rhod Gilbert and the Giant Grapefruit’ to more than 100 venues up and down the country and that includes a date at Warrington’s Parr Hall on 16 May.

Life has thrown a few curveballs at the multi award-winning stand-up since he went on the road with his previous show, ‘The Book of John’.

The tour was extended due to overwhelming demand and widespread acclaim, leading to it being performed to more 200,000 people.

But it also saw postponements due to the pandemic and Rhod’s own battle with head and neck cancer. Rhod’s not bitter about that ‘pretty pungent life citrus’ though.

He’s bouncing back and feeling remarkably zesty – ready to tackle the subject head-on in what is described as his darkest and most personal tour to date.

Candid, hilarious and uplifting, Rhod’s new show is about navigating life’s dark bits and turning life’s giant grapefruits into something approaching lemonade.

He said: “After the year I’ve had it’s wonderful to be alive and going back on the road. I can’t wait to get back on stage and I’m ready to get way too personal about life’s recent ups and downs.

“When life gives you lemons, you have to squeeze them 'til the comedy juice flows, so prepare for some dark but funny s***”.

As one of the UK’s leading stand-up comedy talents, Rhod has enjoyed many successful years as a star of television and radio.

He currently hosts Rhod Gilbert’s Growing Pains for Comedy Central, now in its fifth series, and has written and presented nine series of BAFTA Cymru award-winning Rhod Gilbert’s Work Experience.

Elsewhere, Rhod’s hosted three series of The Apprentice: You’re Fired and is the former host of Never Mind the Buzzcocks. He’s also regularly hosted Have I Got News for You? and has appeared countless times on QI, Would I Lie to You? and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

He made a very memorable splash on BAFTA award-winning Taskmaster, has hosted Live at The Apollo on multiple occasions and has performed three times on The Royal Variety Performance.

Rhod Gilbert and the Giant Grapefruit comes to Parr Hall on Thursday, 16 May.