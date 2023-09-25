Comedian Rhod Gilbert Will Return to Parr Hall Next Year

The performance is on Thursday, 16 May.

By: Sep. 25, 2023

POPULAR

Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
All-New Production of DEAR EVAN HANSEN To Premiere In Sydney In 2024 Photo 2 All-New Production of DEAR EVAN HANSEN To Premiere In Sydney In 2024
Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
REVIEW: Oscar Wilde's THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST Comes Up Short Despite Sydney Theatr Photo 4 REVIEW: Oscar Wilde's THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST Comes Up Short Despite Sydney Theatre Company's Bold Aesthetic

Comedian Rhod Gilbert Will Return to Parr Hall Next Year

Rhod Gilbert will be presenting his first new live show since 2019 when he heads out on tour next year.

The Welsh comedian will be bringing ‘Rhod Gilbert and the Giant Grapefruit’ to more than 100 venues up and down the country and that includes a date at Warrington’s Parr Hall on 16 May.

Life has thrown a few curveballs at the multi award-winning stand-up since he went on the road with his previous show, ‘The Book of John’.

The tour was extended due to overwhelming demand and widespread acclaim, leading to it being performed to more 200,000 people.

But it also saw postponements due to the pandemic and Rhod’s own battle with head and neck cancer. Rhod’s not bitter about that ‘pretty pungent life citrus’ though.

He’s bouncing back and feeling remarkably zesty – ready to tackle the subject head-on in what is described as his darkest and most personal tour to date.

Candid, hilarious and uplifting, Rhod’s new show is about navigating life’s dark bits and turning life’s giant grapefruits into something approaching lemonade.

He said: “After the year I’ve had it’s wonderful to be alive and going back on the road. I can’t wait to get back on stage and I’m ready to get way too personal about life’s recent ups and downs.

“When life gives you lemons, you have to squeeze them 'til the comedy juice flows, so prepare for some dark but funny s***”.

As one of the UK’s leading stand-up comedy talents, Rhod has enjoyed many successful years as a star of television and radio.

He currently hosts Rhod Gilbert’s Growing Pains for Comedy Central, now in its fifth series, and has written and presented nine series of BAFTA Cymru award-winning Rhod Gilbert’s Work Experience.

Elsewhere, Rhod’s hosted three series of The Apprentice: You’re Fired and is the former host of Never Mind the Buzzcocks. He’s also regularly hosted Have I Got News for You? and has appeared countless times on QI, Would I Lie to You? and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

He made a very memorable splash on BAFTA award-winning Taskmaster, has hosted Live at The Apollo on multiple occasions and has performed three times on The Royal Variety Performance.

Rhod Gilbert and the Giant Grapefruit comes to Parr Hall on Thursday, 16 May. Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10am. Call the Box Office on 01925 442345 or visit Click Here




RELATED STORIES - Australia - Sydney

1
David Campbell Returns to Chatswood With GOOD LOVIN & MORE Photo
David Campbell Returns to Chatswood With GOOD LOVIN' & MORE

David Campbell, co-host of Today Extra and Weekends on Smooth FM, is back with a new show celebrating songs of soul, swing and the 1960s. Good Lovin’ & More features David’s album in full, a thundering collection of classic ‘60’s blue eyed soul. Learn more about the upcoming show here!

2
WARU - JOURNEY OF A SMALL TURTLE Comes to Bangarra Studio Theatre Next Week Photo
WARU - JOURNEY OF A SMALL TURTLE Comes to Bangarra Studio Theatre Next Week

Australia’s leading Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander performing arts company, Bangarra Dance Theatre will tour their stunning work for children, Waru – journey of the small turtle. Learn more about the production and how to get tickets here!

3
THE SURGE Comes to Riverside Theatres in October Photo
THE SURGE Comes to Riverside Theatres in October

Riverside Theatres will present Ensemble Offspring’s The Surge, welcoming audiences to immerse themselves in poignant social revelations and shameless ’90s nostalgia on Sunday 8th October.  Learn more about the production and how to get tickets here!

4
Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts on SKANK SINATRA Photo
Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts on SKANK SINATRA

SKANK SINATRA A thoroughly entertaining night of clever, comic, crude and cheeky cabaret

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Video
Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
Photos & See Alexa Meade's Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection Video
Photos & See Alexa Meade's Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection
Meet the New Stars of HADESTOWN- Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer Video
Meet the New Stars of HADESTOWN- Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer
View all Videos

Australia - Sydney SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Oil
Wharf 1 Theatre (11/04-12/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# TINA – The Tina Turner Musical
Theatre Royal Sydney (5/04-12/31)VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Out West Piano Fest
Piano+ (10/27-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Seagull
Roslyn Packer Theatre (11/21-12/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Opera Wine & Dine: Opera Banquet - "The Merry Wives of Windsor"
The Castlereagh Boutique Hotel (10/13-10/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hollywood in Concert
Riverside Theatre (10/14-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Dismissal
Seymour Centre (8/26-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Italian Comedy
Meraki Arts Bar (10/11-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Twelfth Night
Sydney Opera House (10/24-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# WICKED
Sydey Lyric Theatre (8/25-1/21)VIDEOS
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You