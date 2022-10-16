Castle Hill Players to Present Steve Martin's PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE Beginning in November

Castle Hill Players will complete their sensational season of plays with perhaps the funniest and wittiest of all. Hollywood superstar Steve Martin's sparkling comedy "Picasso at the Lapin Agile" will run from 18 Nov to 10 Dec at the Pavilion Theatre, Castle Hill.



The 2022 Season at the Pavilion Theatre has seen audiences returning in droves after the Covid-enforced madness of the previous two years and they've thrilled to a year of drama, romance, tear-jerkers... and sparkling comedies. A night out at the beautiful Pavilion Theatre is always a treat!



Now, to crown the year with laughs and welcome in the festive season, Castle Hill Players will present Picasso at the Lapin Agile written by US comedy legend Steve Martin

and directed by CHP veteran Dave Went (The Cripple of Inishmaan, How the Other Half Loves, Wanted: One Body, Leading Ladies).

This play's production is dedicated in loving memory to the late Jewell Johnson.



Albert Einstein meets Pablo Picasso in a Parisian cafe in 1904, just before Einstein transformed physics and Picasso set the art world on fire. These two geniuses banter and muse on the century passed and the century yet to come. Montmartre locals - including the bartender and his mistress, Picasso's agent and his date, an elderly philosopher, a Countess, and an idiot inventor round out the ensemble and stamp their own indelible mark on proceedings. The final surprise patron to join the merriment at the Lapin Agile is a charismatic, dark haired, time traveller with blue suede shoes. But no spoilers... you'll simply have to attend "Picasso" (at the Pavilion!)



Castle Hill Players present

Picasso at the Lapin Agile

By Steve Martin, directed by Dave Went

18 November to 10 December

Wed, Fri, Sat 8pm; Sun 4pm

The Pavilion Theatre, Castle Hill

Tickets $30 Adult, $25 Concession

Information & bookings: 9634 2929 or https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2203531®id=189&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fpaviliontheatre.org.au%2Fpicasso%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1



The Pavilion Theatre is located within the Castle Hill Showgrounds, Castle Hill

