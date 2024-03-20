Cast Set For HAMILTON Sydney Return Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Returning cast members and production debuts have been announced for the Sydney return season of Hamilton.

Making their HAMILTON debuts are, Vidya Makan as Eliza Hamilton, Gerard-Luke Malgas as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Etuate Lutui as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, and Googoorewon Knox as George Washington. Tainga Savage, who appeared in the original Australian company and the international tour, steps into a principal role as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton.



Australia's original Alexander Hamilton, Jason Arrow, will reprise the role while Callan Purcell returns as Aaron Burr following his acclaimed performance in Brisbane and Auckland. They are joined by Akina Edmonds returning as Angelica Schuyler, Elandrah Eramiha as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds and Brent Hill as King George.



The full company is completed by Claire Abaijah-Griffin, Celine Cleveland, Lachlan Dearing, Winston Hillyer, Indigo Hunt, Marcus John, Julian Kuo, Iosefa Laga'aia, Ashton Lash, Terrance Martin, Avigalle Mendoza, Sebaga Neumann, Bronson Pfeiler, Joshua Rivera, Wesley Ryan, Emmy Saheki, Trevor Santos, Sean Sinclair, Dayton Tavares, Anusha Thomas, and William Tukia-Edwards.



HAMILTON's original producer Jeffrey Seller said: “We know we have so much unfinished business left with Sydney and we can't wait to get back to HAMILTON's original Australian home. This cast is truly something special with people you will remember and some incredible new talent the team has found. Get ready to be blown away, Sydney!”



Australian Producer Michael Cassel said: “We are overjoyed to welcome back so many familiar faces for Sydney but also to welcome some new members to our Australian HAMILTON family. We promised we would be back, and I couldn't be more pleased with the group of people who will tell this incredible story every night when we return to the Sydney Lyric Theatre in July. This company is testimony to the incredible and diverse talent we have on our stages in Australia”.



HAMILTON made its Australian premiere at the Sydney Lyric Theatre on Wednesday 17 March, 2021 and was met with overwhelming audience and critical acclaim.



The original Australian production went on to play in Melbourne, Brisbane and New Zealand, concluding in June.



The production will play a limited engagement at the Sydney Lyric Theatre from July 30, 2024 with tickets on sale through to 31 October 2024 through Ticketmaster. Sydney is the only city the production will play before leaving Australia.



Tickets to the strictly limited return season are on sale now at hamiltonmusical.com.au.



HAMILTON is the epic saga that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honour, love, and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation. Based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. HAMILTON features book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire. In addition to its 11 Tony Awards, it has won Grammy, Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.



The production has been seen by more than 22 million people worldwide.



The Australian production of HAMILTON is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman, The Public Theater and Michael Cassel.