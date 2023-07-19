Cast Revealed For THE DICTIONARY OF LOST WORDS in Adelaide and Sydney

The production comes to the Dunstan Playhouse and Drama Theatre.

By: Jul. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Show Merch for Holidays in July Photo 1 Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Shows for Holidays in July
Jake DuPree Joins Cast of BLANC DE BLANC ENCORE Photo 2 Jake DuPree Joins Cast of BLANC DE BLANC ENCORE
IL DIVO to Tour Australia in October & November Photo 3 IL DIVO to Tour Australia in October & November
DISNEY PRINCESS - THE CONCERT Reveals Cast For 2023 Australian Tour Photo 4 DISNEY PRINCESS - THE CONCERT Reveals Cast For 2023 Australian Tour

Cast Revealed For THE DICTIONARY OF LOST WORDS in Adelaide and Sydney

A star cast led by Tilda Cobham-Hervey will bring to life the highly anticipated stage adaptation of Pip Williams’ internationally bestselling novel, The Dictionary of Lost Words, in Adelaide and Sydney this year.

Adapted by playwright Verity Laughton (Long Tan) and under the direction of Jessica Arthur (Chalkface, Wonnangatta), the co-production from State Theatre Company South Australia and Sydney Theatre Company will star Cobham-Hervey (I Am Woman, Hotel Mumbai, Things I Know To Be True) as Esme Nicoll, alongside Ksenja Logos (Gaslight) as Ditte and Mabel, Brett Archer (A View from the Bridge) as Harry Nicoll, Christopher Pitman (That Eye, The Sky) as Dr Murray, Rachel Burke (Macbeth) as Lizzie, Angela Mahlatjie (A Raisin in The Sun) as Tilda and Raj Labade (Tell Me I’m Here, The Office Australia) as Gareth.

The play will have its world premiere at Dunstan Playhouse, Adelaide Festival Centre in September, before heading to the Sydney Opera House in October.

Cobham-Hervey, who last performed with State Theatre Company South Australia in its 2017 production of Vale, plays Esme, a young girl who takes it upon herself to preserve the ‘women’s words’ being neglected by the male lexicographers creating the first Oxford Dictionary. Set in 1886 and based on true events, the sweeping historical tale takes audiences from Esme’s formative years in the Scriptorium right into adulthood where she navigates love, loss and the power of language.

The Dictionary of Lost Words was an instant hit for Adelaide author Pip Williams in 2020, selling more than 500,000 copies worldwide and going on to become a New York Times bestseller. It was the first Australian work chosen for Academy Award Winner Reese Witherspoon’s Book Club in 2022, has won multiple awards including the MUD Literary Prize, NSW Premier’s Literary Award and the Australian Book Industry Award and is set to be adapted as a TV series.

Bringing Williams’ captivating world to vivid life is AACTA Award-winning set designer Jonathon Oxlade (Dance Nation, Beep and Mort), costume designer Ailsa Paterson (The Goat or, Who is Sylvia), Lighting Designer Trent Suidgeest (Muriel’s Wedding the Musical, Prima Facie) and Composer/Sound Designer Max Lyandvert (Macbeth, The Kettering Incident).

Director Jessica Arthur says she is delighted to be working with such a talented team.

“Pip and Verity have set up such a vivid world for us to bring to the stage. Having worked with the creatives to realise how this story will be illustrated through set, sound, lighting and costume has already been an exciting process and to top it off we have such a brilliant cast breathing life into the characters. We cannot wait to share Esme Nicoll’s imaginative world with audiences.”

 Performances

Dunstan Playhouse, Adelaide Festival Centre, Sep 22-Oct 14, https://statetheatrecompany.com.au/shows/the-dictionary-of-lost-words/

Drama Theatre, Sydney Opera House, Oct 26-Dec 16, Click Here




RELATED STORIES - Australia - Sydney

1
TINKERBELL AND THE DREAM FAIRIES Comes to Royal Botanic Garden Sydney in September Photo
TINKERBELL AND THE DREAM FAIRIES Comes to Royal Botanic Garden Sydney in September

This Spring school holidays, join in an an enchanting world of song and dance as the adventurous Tinkerbell flies into the Royal Botanic Garden Sydney from Saturday 23 September to Sunday 8 October. 

2
A VERY EXPENSIVE POISON Comes to the New Theatre in August Photo
A VERY EXPENSIVE POISON Comes to the New Theatre in August

A Very Expensive Poison comes to the New Theatre in August. Performances run 15 August - 16 September 2023.

3
CREME DE LA CREME Comes to Sydney Fringe in September Photo
CREME DE LA CREME Comes to Sydney Fringe in September

Strap yourself in and experience the Crème de la Crème of this year's Sydney Fringe Festival, as Head First Acrobats presents an extraordinary variety show like no other at Spiegeltent Festival Garden, Fringe’s all-new precinct at The Entertainment Quarter.

4
Finalists Revealed For the 2023 Sydney International Piano Competition Photo
Finalists Revealed For the 2023 Sydney International Piano Competition

The Sydney International Piano Competition (The Sydney) has announced the six outstanding pianists proceeding to the Finals of the 2023 competition, where they will perform on one of the world’s finest stages, the Sydney Opera House Concert Hall. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Rachelle Ann Go, Jason Arrow, & More Lead HAMILTON International Tour; Meet the Cast! Video Video: Rachelle Ann Go, Jason Arrow, & More Lead HAMILTON International Tour; Meet the Cast!
Watch ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Perform 'Crazy' Video
Watch ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Perform 'Crazy'
Jeremy Jordan is Getting Ready to Head Back to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Video
Jeremy Jordan is Getting Ready to Head Back to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
Justin Guarini & ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Perform 'Circus' Video
Justin Guarini & ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Perform 'Circus'
View all Videos

Australia - Sydney SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Tap Pack
Sydney Opera House (7/19-7/30)VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Peter and the Wolf Children’s Orchestral Concert
Petersham Town Hall (7/22-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Miss Peony
Belvoir St Theatre (7/01-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sydney International Piano Competition’s Winner’s Recital
Verbrugghen Hall (7/28-7/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Meteor Orbit  
Riverside Theatres (7/23-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# City of Angels
Hayes Theatre Co (6/23-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Romeo and Juliet
The Neilson Nutshell, Pier 2/3 (6/23-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bronte
Genesian Theatre Company (7/01-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Australian INXS Show
The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre (7/21-7/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Aida
Joan Sutherland Theatre (6/19-7/21)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You