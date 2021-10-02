Cast Announced for the Australian Premiere of HEAD OVER HEELS

The cast for the Australian premiere of Head Over Heels has been announced! With performances beginning 18 February 2022 at the Hayes Theatre Co, the cast features Laura Bunting, Doron Chester, Lauren Cheok, Lena Cruz, Daniel Gabriel, Evan Lever, Jenni Little, Andy Seymour, Aaron Tsindos, William Tukia-Edwards, and Maddi Xuereb.

HEAD OVER HEELS is the bold and fierce new musical comedy from the visionaries that rocked Broadway with Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Avenue Q and Spring Awakening. Set to the iconic music of the 1980's all-female rock band The Go-Go's, it includes the hit songs "We Got the Beat," "Our Lips Are Sealed," "Vacation," Belinda Carlisle's "Heaven is a Place on Earth," and many more!

It's a hilarious and sexy celebration of love in all its infinite varieties, told through the story of a royal family that must embark on an extravagant journey to save their beloved kingdom and find love and acceptance.

For more information visit: https://hayestheatre.com.au/event/head-over-heels-2022/