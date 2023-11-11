Cast Announced for THE HELLO GIRLS at The Hayes Theatre

The production will run from 10 January to 4 February 2024.

By: Nov. 11, 2023

Cast Announced for THE HELLO GIRLS at The Hayes Theatre

Heart Strings Theatre Co, producers of last year's sold out hit Urinetown the Musical, will return to The Hayes from 10 January to 4 February 2024 with The Hello Girls. A contemporary musical that charts the journey of a feisty bunch of trail-blazing women who turned the US Army on its head and made history.

Taking us back to 1918 and the US Army in Europe, The Hello Girls tells the story of a group of female telephone operators who travel from America to France during the First World War, to serve in the U.S. Army as bilingual telephone operators, thus becoming America's first women soldiers.  Unfortunately, it would take many years for these women's service to be recognised and honoured, blazing a trail for equality for today's women in the armed forces.

Ylaria Rogers, Artistic Director of Heart Strings Theatre Co, says, “When I listened to The Hello Girls soundtrack, I knew it was our next show. I could feel my heartbeat and my breath drop in the first minute of the opening number. I read the synopsis and thought, ‘a piece about war, really?', but it isn't a piece about war! It's a piece about women's history, which was completely erased by men.

Strong, funny and relevant, this piece feels like a call to arms to anyone who has ever felt left behind, forgotten, and unacknowledged for the part they play in this world. It shows that if we fight hard enough, we can change the course of history.”

Brought to life by Canberra's Heart Strings Theatre Co The Hello Girls was supported through Canberra Theatre Centre's New Works and Sector Development Program to elevate the work of ACT artists and producers.  This production of The Hello Girls premiered at The Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre on 7 September 2023.

Cast includes Rhianna McCourt, Kira Leiva, Kaori Maeda-Judge, Nikola Gucciardo, Kaitlin Nihill, Alexis Van Maanen, Jessy Heath, Joel Hutchings, Matthew Hearne, David Hooley, Lincoln Elliot, Zach Selmes and James Frampton.

Venue:          Hayes Theatre, 19 Greenknowe Avenue, Elizabeth Bay

Season:         10 January - 04 February 2024

Showtimes:  Tues – Sat 7.30pm; Thu & Sat 2pm; Sun 5pm

Tickets           $79




