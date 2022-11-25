Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Cast Announced For Australian Premiere of CHOIR BOY

The production will premiere at Riverside Theatres Parramatta in association with Sydney WorldPride 2023 from 14th February 2023.

Nov. 25, 2022 Â 
Riverside Theatres has announced the cast of National Theatre of Parramatta's Australian premiere season of Choir Boy, by the Academy AwardÂ® winning writer of Moonlight, Tarell Alvin-McCraney. The production will premiere at Riverside Theatres Parramatta in association with Sydney WorldPride 2023 from 14th February 2023, before seasons in Brisbane, Canberra and Wollongong.

Choir Boy is a Tony AwardÂ® nominated play - threaded throughout with soul-stirring a cappella gospel hymns. It is a moving story of sexuality, race, hope, gospel music, and a young gay man finding his voice. The play premiered in 2012 at London's Royal Court Theatre, before seasons across the USA and a successful Broadway production.

Determined to make his mark, Pharus Young is hell-bent on being the best choir leader in the 50-year history of Charles R. Drew Prep School for Boys. In a world built on dusty rites and rituals, how can he maintain his shine while trying to conform to masculine expectations and gain the respect of the choristers he leads?

National Theatre of Parramatta are thrilled to present a stellar cast featuring international musical theatre performer Darron Hayes (Denver Centre for Performing Arts' Choir Boy) alongside Gareth Dutlow (professional debut), Abu Kebe (professional debut), Tawanda Muzenda (professional debut), Cleave Williams (The Sapphires), Theo Williams (Antipodes Theatre Company's Passing Strange) and Zarif (Lonesome).

Directors Dino Dimitriadis (Overflow, Cleansed) and Zindzi Okenyo (seven methods of killing kylie jenner, Orange Thrower) lead a sensational Australian and International team, presenting Academy AwardÂ® winner Tarell Alvin McCraney's (Moonlight) delicate, brutal script. Music Direction by Allen RenÃ© Louis (Broadway Inspirational Voices) blends the language of high school hallways with the soulful sounds of gospel for an unforgettable night at the theatre.

Riverside's National Theatre of Parramatta is committed creating opportunities for artist to find their way to the world and back. As part of this commitment, they are thrilled to combine an astonishing group of Australian and International talent. NTofP nurtures creative communities that speak with authentic, future-focused, inclusive voices for modern, global audiences.

Choir Boy acknowledges the support of the Restart Investment to Sustain and Expand (RISE) Fund - an Australian Government initiative.

Playwright Tarell Alvin-McCraney Directors Dino Dimitriadis & Zindzi Okenyo Musical Director Allen RenÃ© Louis Costume & Set Designer James Browne Lighting Designer Karen Norris Sound Designer Brendon Boney Choreographer Tarik Frimpong Dialect Coach Angela Sullen Stage Manager Adrienne Patterson Casting Director Rhys Velasquez, Evolution Casting Starring Darron Hayes, Gareth Dutlow, Abu Kebe, Tawanda Muzenda, Cleave Williams, Theo Williams, Zarif

Tour Dates

National Theatre of Parramatta - Riverside Theatres, Parramatta

14 February - 11 March, 2023

Queensland Performing Arts Centre, Queensland

15 - 18 March, 2023

Merrigong Theatre Company - Wollongong Town Hall, Wollongong

22 - 25 March, 2023

Canberra Arts Centre, Canberra

29 March - 02 April, 2023



