Carclew Welcomes New Chief Executive

Mimi Crowe has been appointed as Carclew's new Chief Executive.

Ms Crowe joins the organisation with over 20 years' experience in leadership roles in the cultural sector in South Australia, helping to realise ambitious creative visions through relationship-building and transformational management.

Most recently, she led the Creative City program at the City of Adelaide, a program that energises arts and cultural activities, oversees Adelaide Town Hall, libraries and community centres and invigorates Adelaide as a UNESCO City of Music.

Ms Crowe's other leadership positions have included Advocacy Director at the National Association for the Visual Arts; Producer of Tarnanthi, the Art Gallery of South Australia's national festival of contemporary Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art; Head of Development & Strategy at State Theatre Company of South Australia and General Manager at the Office for Design + Architecture SA. Earlier in her career she held leadership roles with Youth Performing Arts Australia (YPAA) and the 2005 Come Out Festival.

Ms Crowe is a Board Member at Brink Productions and holds an MBA from the University of South Australia.

The Minister for Education, Training and Skills, Blair Boyer, said Ms Crowe's experience as a senior leader in the cultural and creative sector and her vision for Carclew well equipped her to lead Carclew.

"I congratulate Mimi Crowe on her appointment as Chief Executive of Carclew and look forward to working with her to support South Australia's youth arts sector to provide creative opportunities for children and young people right across the state." Minister Boyer said.

Ms Crowe will be tasked with invigorating Carclew's post-COVID recovery and will play a central role in the development of Carclew's new strategic vision, organisational planning and activation goals.

Carclew Chair Rachel Healy said Ms Crowe's expertise provided the right experience to lead Carclew into its next chapter.

"Carclew's 50th anniversary in 2022 was the ideal moment to reflect on Carclew's ground-breaking past as well as its vision for the future. The combination of Mimi's expertise in cultural strategy, operational leadership and business development with her drive, generosity and commitment to innovation is the right mix of skills and personal qualities to lead Carclew into its next phase and advance its leadership role in the local and national youth arts sector." Ms Healy said.

Speaking about her appointment, Ms Crowe said: "I'm thrilled to return to Carclew where my arts career began. Carclew's capacity to be a platform for the agency of young people is vital to South Australia's creative future. We are perfectly placed to deliver on the State's Economic mission to 'build South Australia's talent' by ensuring that as many children as possible have access to formative creative experiences. Carclew House and its programs are the heartbeat of our State's creative future."

Ms Crowe will commence her role with Carclew on 1 June 2023.