COME FROM AWAY Will Premiere in Sydney This June

Sydney's long-awaited season of COME FROM AWAY opens at Sydney's Capitol Theatre with performances from 3 June. After being postponed due to Covid in 2020, this internationally acclaimed, multi-award winning musical is finally opening its doors to loyal Sydney audiences who have been waiting for many months to see this production. COME FROM AWAY has played two seasons in Melbourne, breaking the box office record for the most successful musical to ever play in the Comedy Theatre.

A global sensation, COME FROM AWAY opened on Broadway to acclaim in 2017 and continued its international triumph with sold-out, record breaking seasons in Toronto, London's West End, and a 60-city North American tour.

This year marks the 20th Anniversary of 9/11, when terrorist attacks in Washington and New York closed US airspace for the first time in history. It was then that 38 planes carrying nearly 7,000 people from over 100 countries were diverted to a tiny island, known to locals as 'The Rock'. Now immortalized in this ground-breaking musical, the remarkable real-life experiences of the 'come from aways', and the unexpected outpouring of generosity and hospitality they received in Gander, Newfoundland, continues to inspire hope and humanity in audiences across the world.

With book, music and lyrics by David Hein and Irene Sankoff, COME FROM AWAY is directed by Tony Award winner Christopher Ashley, choreographed by Kelly Devine (Rock of Ages, Diana), with music supervision by Ian Eisendrath (A Christmas Story, Diana), scenic design by Beowulf Boritt (Rock of Ages, Be More Chill) costume design by Toni-Leslie James (Jelly's Last Jam), lighting design by Howell Binkley (Jersey Boys, Hamilton), sound design by Gareth Owen (Diana, A Bronx Tale).

A stellar ensemble cast brings this incredible story to life including Zoe Gertz, Sharriese Hamilton, Douglas Hansell, Kolby Kindle, Phillip Lowe, Simon Maiden, Sarah Morrison, Joseph Naim, Emma Powell, Katrina Retallick, Kellie Rode and Gene Weygandt, together with Angela Kennedy, Josh Marin, Kathleen Moore, Jensen Overend, Kilty Reidy, Ash Roussety, Alana Tranter and Jasmine Vaughns.

Internationally acclaimed COME FROM AWAY has won the Tony Award for Best Direction of a Musical (Christopher Ashley) and four Olivier Awards including Best New Musical, Best Theatre Choreographer (Kelly Devine), Best Sound Design (Gareth Owen) and Outstanding Achievement in Music.

It is also the winner of five Outer Critics Circle Awards (New York) including Outstanding New Broadway Musical; three Drama Desk Awards (New York) including Outstanding Musical; four Helen Hayes Awards (Washington, D.C) including Outstanding Production of a Musical; four Gypsy Rose Lee Awards (Seattle) including Excellence in Production of a Musical; six San Diego Critics Circle Awards including Outstanding New Musical; and four Broadway World UK awards including Best New Production of a Musical.

COME FROM AWAY has also received numerous accolades in Australia, winning the Ticketmaster 'Ticket of the Year' award for 2019; the Drama Victoria award for Best Performance by a Theatre Company; and five Green Room Awards, including Best Production, Best Ensemble, Best Direction (Christopher Ashley), Best Sound Design (Gareth Owen) and Luke Hunter was the recipient of Best Body of Work in Musical Direction (including his work in COME FROM AWAY).

