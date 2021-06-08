COME FROM AWAY Premiers This Thursday in Sydney

The universally acclaimed worldwide hit musical COME FROM AWAY has its Sydney premiere at the Capitol Theatre in Haymarket on Thursday 10 June.

Supported by the NSW Government via Destination NSW, COME FROM AWAY has been eagerly embraced by preview audiences with rapturous applause, heartfelt cheers and standing ovations.

Minister for Jobs, Investment, Tourism and Western Sydney, Stuart Ayres said the Sydney season of COME FROM AWAY would deliver substantial benefit to NSW through increased economic activity and job creation in the creative sector while adding even more world-class content to Sydney's events calendar.

"World-class productions like COME FROM AWAY add appeal to our cultural calendar while supporting key priorities of the Visitor Economy Strategy 2030.

"Musicals are a major contributor to the NSW visitor economy, and we look forward to offering this fascinating true story to Sydney audiences. With so much to see and experience in Sydney there has never been a better time to start planning your next visit to our Harbour City" Mr Ayres said.

The celebrated Australian cast production of COME FROM AWAY currently remains the only production being performed anywhere in the world due to the ongoing impact of COVID. That the musical can be experienced by audiences in Sydney is cause for elation and occasion for the producers Junkyard Dog Productions and Rodney Rigby to express their gratitude to the State Government and the many Frontline Emergency and Essential Service workers for keeping NSW safe.

"The Capitol Theatre is the perfect place for the show," said Rodney Rigby. "The musical is intimate and looks beautiful. I can't wait for audiences in Sydney to embrace this extraordinary story of friendship, unity and compassion. Already, the exhilarating response to the musical suggests we'll be at the Capitol Theatre for some time."

The Broadway musical took Melbourne by storm when it premiered in July 2019, and in its recent 2021 encore season. The production was acclaimed by audiences and critics alike, breaking box office records to become the most successful show in the Comedy Theatre's 93-year history.

The Olivier Award-winning West End production of COME FROM AWAY returns to London's Phoenix Theatre from July 22, with the Tony Award-winning New York production re-opening in Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre on September 21. Shooting of the New York production was completed at the theatre last month for a live capture film to be released on Apple TV+ in September 2021 to coincide with the 20th anniversary of 9/11. The musical's director Christopher Ashley helmed the project featuring musical staging by the show's choreographer Kelly Devine as well as music supervision by Ian Eisendrath.

A global phenomenon, COME FROM AWAY opened on Broadway to wide acclaim in 2017 and continued its international triumph with sold-out, record breaking seasons in Toronto, London and a 60-city North American tour.

The story at the musical's heart draws inspiration from the real-life events that came in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in Washington and New York, which closed US airspace for the first time in history. It was then that 38 planes carrying almost 7,000 people from more than 100 countries were diverted to a tiny island, known to locals as "The Rock". Now immortalised in this ground-breaking musical, the extraordinary experiences of the "come from aways", and the unexpected outpouring of generosity and hospitality they received in Gander, Newfoundland, continues to inspire unity and hope among audiences throughout the world.

With book, music and lyrics by David Hein and Irene Sankoff, COME FROM AWAY is directed by Tony Award winner Christopher Ashley, choreographed by Kelly Devine (Rock of Ages, Diana), with music supervision by Ian Eisendrath (A Christmas Story, Diana), scenic design by Beowulf Boritt (Rock of Ages, Be More Chill) costume design by Toni-Leslie James (Jelly's Last Jam), lighting design by Howell Binkley (Jersey Boys, Hamilton), sound design by Gareth Owen (Diana, A Bronx Tale).

An outstanding ensemble cast brings this incredible story to life including Zoe Gertz, Sharriese Hamilton, Douglas Hansell, Kolby Kindle, Phillip Lowe, Simon Maiden, Sarah Morrison, Joseph Naim, Emma Powell, Katrina Retallick, Kellie Rode and Gene Weygandt, together with Angela Kennedy, Josh Marin, Kathleen Moore, Jensen Overend, Kilty Reidy, Ash Roussety, Alana Tranter and Jasmine Vaughns.

COME FROM AWAY has won the Tony Award for Best Direction of a Musical (Christopher Ashley) and four Olivier Awards including Best New Musical, Best Theatre Choreographer (Kelly Devine), Best Sound Design (Gareth Owen) and Outstanding Achievement in Music.

Tickets on sale now at www.comefromaway.com.au