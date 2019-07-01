CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Closes in Three Weeks

After six wondrous months and hundreds of thousands of deliciously happy customers, the time has now come for Willy Wonka to close his factory in Sydney and move it to Melbourne. Only three more weeks remain before the factory gates close for good on 21 July. Hurry, this is the last chance to experience the wonders of Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, which has garnered five nominations at the 2019 Helpmann Awards, including Best Musical and Best Direction of a Musical (Jack O'Brien).

Sydney has embraced Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory with both audience and critical acclaim, many performances selling out. All ages are loving the familiar story, the colourful characters and especially the Oompa-Loompas!

Four boys share the role of Charlie Bucket in this delicious tale, Oliver Alkhair, Tommy Blair, Xion Jarvis and Ryan Yeates. Willy Wonka, the most amazing, fantastic chocolate maker the world has ever seen, is played by Paul Slade Smith, who has been nominated as Best Actor in a Musical for this role. Ninety and a half year old Grandpa Joe is played by Australian show business royalty Tony Sheldon, while Mrs Bucket is played by Lucy Maunder, both of whom are nominated for 2019 Helpmann Awards for their performances.

Jake Fehily and Octavia Barron Martin play Augustus Gloop and Mrs Gloop, Karina Russell and Stephen Anderson are Veruca Salt and Mr Salt, Jayme-Lee Hanekom plays Violet Beauregard with Madison McKoy as Mr Beauregard, and Harrison Riley and Jayde Westaby are Mike Teavee and his mother Mrs Teavee. Completing the wonderfully talented cast are Johanna Allen, Sheridan Anderson, Hayden Baum, Kanen Breen, Bayley Edmends, Bronte Florian, Todd Goddard, Madison Green, David Hammond, Sasha Lian-Diniz, Aaron Lynch, Jordan Malone, Kassie Martin, Phoenix Mendoza, Adam Noviello, Glen Oliver, Danielle O'Malley, Jackson Reedman, Emma Russell, Taylor Scanlan, Thalia Smith and Quentin Warren.

Producers John Frost, Craig Donnell, Warner Bros Theatre Ventures, Langley Park Productions and Neal Street Productions are thrilled that Sydney has embraced Charlie and the Chocolate Factory for an extended season. "Thank you Sydney for falling under the spell of this beautiful and enchanting show. Children and adults are bewitched by it," they said. "With only three weeks to go, get fast to find your Golden Ticket, and experience Charlie and the Chocolate Factory."

Sydney secured the Australian-premiere of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory through the NSW Government's tourism and major events agency Destination NSW.

Step inside a world of pure imagination. Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is the perfect recipe for a delectable treat: songs from the original film including "Pure Imagination", "The Candy Man" and "I've Got a Golden Ticket", alongside a toe-tapping and ear-tickling new score from the songwriters of Hairspray.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is perhaps Roald Dahl's best-known story and has proved to be one of the most enduring children's books of all time. The story of Charlie Bucket, the five Golden Tickets, the Oompa-Loompas and the amazing Willy Wonka has become firmly embedded in our culture since it was first published in 1964. Conservative estimates suggest the original book has sold over 20 million copies worldwide; it is now available in 61 languages.

Get in now for your final opportunity to see the Oompa-Loompas, incredible inventions, the great glass elevator and more, more, more at this everlasting showstopper! The Sydney season Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory closes on 21 July, before opening at Her Majesty's Theatre, Melbourne from 9 August, and at the Lyric Theatre, Brisbane from March 2020.





