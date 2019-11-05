British Comedian Myra Dubois Will Perform Australian Stand-up Debut

This February, British comedian Myra DuBois - a.k.a. the self-declared 'Siren of South Yorkshire' - invites Australian audiences to attend her hysterically funny 'funeral' celebrations at the Opera House during the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras. After all, who could deliver a better eulogy about Myra than Myra?

In her new show Dead Funny, DuBois - the comic creation of Gareth Joyner - casts an irreverent side-eye at death, dying and the theatrics of grief. An unpredictable and genuinely funny piece of character comedy, Myra always has a witty retort up her sleeve, and no one is safe from her razor-sharp sense of humour.

Since leaving her native South Yorkshire in 2008 for the bright lights of London's comedy and cabaret circuits, Myra has stolen the show at Edinburgh Festival, Underbelly Southbank Festival, Soho Theatre and the UK's Latitude Festival. She's joined RuPaul's Drag Race winner Bianco del Rio on her worldwide tour, leaving behind legions of 'AdMyras' (Myra's pet name for her fans), including celebrity talk show host Graham Norton who has described her as 'bust-a-gut funny'. Up next, she's been cast in NIMAX's forthcoming feature film adaptation of the hit West End musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie.

Olivia Ansell, Sydney Opera House Head of Contemporary Performance, says: "Myra DuBois' Australian debut with Dead Funny is your must-see this Mardi Gras. Her acid-tongued and wicked sense of humour makes her the flower child of Julian Clary, Dame Edna Everage and Joel Creasey. This February, get along to the Sydney Opera House for a riotously good night - but remember, no one is safe from her acerbic wit!"



This event supports the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Community Fund.





