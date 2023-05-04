Black Swan State Theatre Presents THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE This Month

Experience the moving Australian family drama of Things I Know To Be True, presented by BLACK SWAN State Theatre Company from 27 May to 18 June in the Heath Ledger Theatre.

The Prices seem like your typical tightknit, working-class suburban family. Fran and Bob have worked hard to raise four loving, noisy, healthy kids; taking the stresses, strains and growing pains in their stride.

However, when the kids return home after flying the coop, buried truths come to the surface, turning everyone's world upside down.

Celebrated WA writer Andrew Bovell (When the Rain Stops Falling, Lantana), exposes a tumultuous year in the life of an Australian family that digs deep into the heart of household dynamics and how we react to change.

Moving in its honest beauty, Bovell teases out a rare, uplifting optimism in the face of pain and tragedy that would shake the foundations of even the most united families among us.

Artistic Director Kate Champion, who is making her directorial debut for the company adds "Things I Know To Be True is about many things. It's about trying to find your place in the world and a sense of who you are and how you fit into it. It's about the choices you make along the way and how to live by them, particularly during the many watershed moments we inevitably face in life. It asks - how do you love someone without loving them too much, or too little? Is change the only thing that's certain in life? It's relatable, complicated, and deeply suburban and I can't wait for Perth to experience this wonderful production."

Brought to life by an all-WA cast, bringing a local touch to the story with Humphrey Bower (The Tempest) as Bob, a retrenched auto factory worker, married to Fran, a nurse played by Caroline Brazier (Mary Stuart, Rake). Their four children are Pip, played by Emma Jackson (Once in Royal David's City); making their BLACK SWAN debut, Kaz Kane as Mark, who works in IT; Will O'Mahony (Oil) as Ben, working in financial services; and recent WAAPA graduate Laura Shaw as Rosie, the youngest child who doesn't know who she is or what she wants to be just yet.

With its blend of humour, poignancy, and familiarity, Things I Know To Be True is a compelling drama that is sure to leave a lasting impression on anyone who sees it, making you want to run home to squeeze your perfectly flawed family and never let go.

CAST INCLUDES: Humphrey Bower, Caroline Brazier, Emma Jackson, Kaz Kane, Will O'Mahony, Laura Shaw



WRITER Andrew Bovell, SET & COSTUME DESIGNER Zoë Atkinson, LIGHTING DESIGNER Mark Howett, COMPOSER/SOUND DESIGNER Ash Gibson Greig, STAGE MANAGER Isabella Taylor, ASSISTANT STAGE MANAGER Riley Billyeald



APPROXIMATE RUNNING TIME: 2 hours 15 minutes (including interval)



RECOMMENDED 15+ CONTENT WARNINGS: Mature themes, coarse language and use of herbal cigarettes