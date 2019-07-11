Belvoir Announces The Cast Of FANGIRLS Ahead Of Sydney Premiere Season

Belvoir has announced the cast of the eagerly anticipated Sydney premiere of Fangirls, a hilarious new Australian musical comedy about first love, fan culture and the danger of underestimating teenage girls. The production will show at Belvoir St Theatre from 12th October to 10th November this year immediately following its world premiere at Queensland Theatre in September.

Fangirls marks the professional stage debut for 18-year-old Aydan who, after blowing audiences away last year on The Voice, will star as Harry. Aydan was also one of 10 acts selected to compete for the chance to represent Australia at Eurovision in 2019 as part of Eurovision Australia Decides.

Created by and co-starring the edgy, charismatic, comedian, composer, playwright Yve Blake (winner of the inaugural ATYP Rebel Wilson TheatreMaker Scholarship), Fangirls features a score that's equal parts Beyoncé concert, religious revival and dirty warehouse rave.

In Fangirls, Edna is 14 and in love with Harry, but there's just one problem: Harry is in 'True Connection' - the biggest boyband in the world. After the band announce a tour stop in Edna's city, she realises this is her one chance to convince Harry of their destiny and she'll do anything - ANYTHING - in the name of true love.

Blake said, "This is a show that will have you cackling, cringing and clutching your heart. Fangirls are so misunderstood; they're frequently scorned for behavior that we would deem perfectly acceptable from boys of the same age and too often they're dismissed for being 'crazy'. Yet, fangirls wield untold power. They have the ability to turn a YouTube nobody into a global superstar overnight, and to shape pop culture as we know it. Most of all though, I'm obsessed with fangirls for their ability to do something incredible: to love without apology or fear".

Directed by one of Australia's most passionate champions of new theatrical work, Paige Rattray (Sydney Theatre Company's Black is the New White), Fangirls also stars Chika Ikogwe (Belvoir's The Wolves), Kimberley Hodgson, Ayesha Madon, James Majoos, and Sharon Millerchip, with Melissa Russo as swing.

Upstairs Theatre, Belvoir St Theatre

Dates: 12th October to 10th November

Times: Tuesday & Wednesday 6:30pm, Thursday - Saturday 7.30pm, Thursday 1pm, Saturday 2pm and Sunday 5pm

Prices: Full price $80, Seniors $70, Concession $60, 30-Down $58, Student Saver $45

Tickets: https://belvoir.com.au/productions/fangirls/ or (02) 9699 3444

Bille Brown Theatre, Queensland Theatre

Dates: 7th September to 5th October

Tickets: www.queenslandtheatre.com.au or 1800 355 528





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Sydney Stories

More Hot Stories For You