BWW REVIEW: Australian Coming Of Age Story JASPER JONES Is Given A Sensitive Small Stage Interpretation At Bondi Pavillion

Saturday 29th June 2019, 7:30pm, Bondi Pavillion Theatre

Presented with artful simplicity, the multilayered JASPER JONES is presented for a new generation of high school students at Bondi Pavillion Theatre. Under Nicholas Christo's direction, Kate Mulvany's adaptation of Craig Silvey's 2009 novel is presented with the requisite humour and sensitivity to address the wide range of issues that remain all to relevant a decade later.

Jasper Jones (Callan Purcell) is a 16 year old boy who is considered the town outcast because; in addition to being rebellious, he is different to the rest of the white community of Corrigan due to his half Aboriginal heritage. Whilst Silvey draws his title from this character, it's the 14 year old, quiet, sensitive, nerdy bookworm Charlie Bucktin (Nicholas Langthorne) that the audience really get to know as he shares his story of the summer of 1965 in the fictional Western Australian town. Charlie had no particular connection to Jasper prior to that fateful night, preferring to play cricket with his best friend Jeffrey Lu (Tonny Shim), or spend his time reading books, but he agreed to go with Jasper none the less. Charlie's simple life is suddenly opened to mystery, secrets, tests of friendships, racism, and challenging families as Corrigin is gripped by the fear of a potential kidnapper in their midst and the increasing terror of conscription to the Vietnam war.

The set, constructed by Liz Allen and Elliott Weston, is simple with the 'backstage' space opened up to give the work more depth. A solitary tree made of patched cardboard, resembling a mottled gum, dominates the stage with the only other set dressing comprising an upright piano and two metal stools. The costuming remains simple with a wartime homespun feel and is the only significant visual indicator of the era.

With the minimalist set, the movement and dialogue indicates the settings with the ensemble forming structures where required. Whilst a degree of lighter step on the hollow stage could be beneficial, the choreography reinforces the recounting of memory theme of the work. Christo has utilised the full space of the intimate Bondi Pavillion Theatre with movement up into and around the audience and even incorporating the part wall to the left of the auditorium making the audience feel more connected to Charlie and his story.

Standout performances come from newcomer Nicholas Langthorne as Charlie and Amy James as Eliza Wishart, the object Charlie's affection and the younger sister to missing girl Laura. Langthorne captures the spirit and innocence of the 14 year old nerd who, until now, has pretty much been a good kid. He presents the asides to the audience with an ease that ensures that the audience want to go on the journey with him, making sure that to sound like an intelligent 14 year old in his pace and tone. His physicality is that of an awkward teen still getting used to his growing frame and still unsure of how to act around bullies or, more importantly, girls. James, who also briefly represents Laura Wishart, gives younger sister Eliza a subtle mystery while also conveying a good girl image.

Other performers of note are Callan Purcell's representation of Jasper and Tonny Shim's portrayal of Jeffrey Lu, the son of Vietnamese migrants. Purcell gives Jasper a rougher, more confident air to contrast Charlie's innocence. Shim edges his presentation of Jeffrey into a level of stereotypical Asian with a strong campiness which does seem a little incongruent with the era but his energy and enthusiasm makes Jeffrey a likable character and ensures that the audience feel a sympathy towards him and his family as it becomes clear that they are the victims of racial prejudice in the small town.

Whilst this was only a short season, specifically staged for high school students studying the text, the production was engaging and entertaining for an adult audience as well.

