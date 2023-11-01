BRILLIANT TRACES By Cindy-Lou Johnson To Run 16 - 23 November at Flow Studios

A modern fable of love and loss in BRILLIANT TRACES at Flow Studios.

By: Nov. 01, 2023

POPULAR

Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour Photo 1 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Review: Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts on A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC Photo 4 Review: Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts on A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC

BRILLIANT TRACES By Cindy-Lou Johnson To Run 16 - 23 November at Flow Studios

BRILLIANT TRACES By Cindy-Lou Johnson To Run 16 - 23 November at Flow Studios

BRILLIANT TRACES by Cindy-Lou Johnson will run 16 - 23 November at Flow Studios

A modern fable of love and loss. A remote cabin in Alaska. A blizzard rages outside. Henry Harry, the lone resident, has his sombre life of retreat interrupted when Rosannah, fully adorned in her wedding dress, bursts through his front door after driving 60 hours straight to escape her wedding day. Cindy-Lou Johnson's contemporary classic is an alternately comic and moving play about love, loss and what happens when we stop running away. Showing at FLOW Studios Camperdown from 16th - 23rd of November. Click Here($20 concession/$25 adult).

''Most people in their lives have suffered a great deal of pain. In order to really be alive, there's a lot of pain that has to be endured... Through loving, we can grow and heal and change. And as strong as our urge might be to fight it because of the pain it might cause, it's absolutely imperative that we connect.'' - Cindy Lou Johnson, playwright, Brilliant Traces.




RELATED STORIES - Australia - Sydney

1
Zelman Orchestra Holds 90th Anniversary Season Finale in November Photo
Zelman Orchestra Holds 90th Anniversary Season Finale in November

Zelman Orchestra's Climactic 90th Anniversary Season Finale is the World Premiere of Bruch Double Concerto and Sibelius 2nd Symphony. The performance takes place on Saturday 25th November at James Tatoulis Auditorium, Methodist Ladies' College, Kew.

2
Kevin McCloud Will Visit Australia in February 2024 With New Live Show HOME TRUTHS Photo
Kevin McCloud Will Visit Australia in February 2024 With New Live Show HOME TRUTHS

BAFTA award winning broadcaster, TV host, writer, environmentalist, amateur balloonist and storyteller, Kevin McCloud will return to Australia in February 2024 with his new show - Kevin McCloud's Home Truths.

3
PEAR-SHAPED Opens In Sydney For Monkey Baa Studio Photo
PEAR-SHAPED Opens In Sydney For Monkey Baa Studio

Monkey Baa Theatre Company and Rogue Projects present 'Pear-Shaped' in Sydney. Join young designer Frankie on a dark comedic journey through memories and the challenges of creating a new vision of Alice in Wonderland.

4
Sydney Festival Launches 2024 Program Photo
Sydney Festival Launches 2024 Program

The mainstay of Sydney’s high summer season, Sydney Festival, sails back this January with a first class line-up of World Premieres, extraordinary immersive experiences, cutting-edge public art, Australian exclusives, free events, trailblazing First Nations programming and an epic live music offering. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch THE WIZ's Dorothy, Nichelle Lewis, Sing 'Wonder, Wonder Why' Video
Watch THE WIZ's Dorothy, Nichelle Lewis, Sing 'Wonder, Wonder Why'
Watch Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer in New Highlights from HADESTOWN Video
Watch Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer in New Highlights from HADESTOWN
Watch Denée Benton, Alan Cumming & More In GENIE Trailer Video
Watch Denée Benton, Alan Cumming & More In GENIE Trailer
View all Videos

Australia - Sydney SHOWS
Darwin's Reptilia in Australia - Sydney Darwin's Reptilia
Belvoir St Theatre (11/15-11/26)
Girls In Boys’ Cars in Australia - Sydney Girls In Boys’ Cars
Riverside Theatres (10/19-11/03)
Chicago the Musical in Australia - Sydney Chicago the Musical
Capitol Theatre (6/09-6/30)VIDEOS
Grease in Australia - Sydney Grease
Capitol Theatre (3/24-5/12)PHOTOS VIDEOS
The Wharf Revue: Pride In Prejudice in Australia - Sydney The Wharf Revue: Pride In Prejudice
Seymour Centre (11/08-12/10)
TERMINUS in Australia - Sydney TERMINUS
Marrickville Town Hall Basement (11/22-12/16)
A Migrant's Son in Australia - Sydney A Migrant's Son
Riverside Theatres (11/03-11/03)
Pear-Shaped in Australia - Sydney Pear-Shaped
Monkey Baa Theatre (11/03-11/04)
A Midsummer Night's Dream in Australia - Sydney A Midsummer Night's Dream
Sydney Opera House (3/02-3/30)
Tubular Bells For Two in Australia - Sydney Tubular Bells For Two
Riverside Theatres (11/18-11/18)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You