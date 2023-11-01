BRILLIANT TRACES By Cindy-Lou Johnson To Run 16 - 23 November at Flow Studios

BRILLIANT TRACES by Cindy-Lou Johnson will run 16 - 23 November at Flow Studios

A modern fable of love and loss. A remote cabin in Alaska. A blizzard rages outside. Henry Harry, the lone resident, has his sombre life of retreat interrupted when Rosannah, fully adorned in her wedding dress, bursts through his front door after driving 60 hours straight to escape her wedding day. Cindy-Lou Johnson's contemporary classic is an alternately comic and moving play about love, loss and what happens when we stop running away. Showing at FLOW Studios Camperdown from 16th - 23rd of November. Click Here($20 concession/$25 adult).

''Most people in their lives have suffered a great deal of pain. In order to really be alive, there's a lot of pain that has to be endured... Through loving, we can grow and heal and change. And as strong as our urge might be to fight it because of the pain it might cause, it's absolutely imperative that we connect.'' - Cindy Lou Johnson, playwright, Brilliant Traces.