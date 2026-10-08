BLANC DE BLANC Will Return to The Grand Electric in Sydney
The production will feature world-class acrobats, aerialists, and performers direct from London and Melbourne engagements.
BLANC DE BLANC will return to Sydney, opening 28 October 2026 at The Grand Electric, Surry Hills. Celebrating 10 years since BLANC DE BLANC first burst onto the stage at the Sydney Opera House in 2016, this new season brings together the very best in its most ambitious Sydney staging yet.
A heady cocktail of high-energy performances from world-class acrobats, dancers and aerialists, cheeky comedy, cabaret, burlesque and vintage glamour, BLANC DE BLANC has seduced audiences from London's West End to Las Vegas with its intoxicating blend of high-energy entertainment and sophisticated mischief.
Producer Jess Copas said. “This remount will be one of our most ambitious stagings of the production yet and will herald many new theatrical surprises and will bring back some beloved classics including a rather infamous hot-tub scene!”
The all-new cast includes your charismatic host, Alex Makardish (USA) direct from extended seasons in London and Melbourne alongside world champion contortionist Misha Makarov. Joining them are award-winning aerialists - Duo Coco & Marie, Marie Lebot, (France) and Corentin Lemaitre Auger (Canada). This will be the first time all four performers have appeared on a Sydney stage.
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