BLACK SUN/BLOOD MOON Comes to Riverside Theatres Next Month

Critical Stages Touring and Riverside Theatres present realist fantasy story Black Sun / Blood Moon at Riverside Theatres Parramatta on Wednesday 7 June.

From writer and director Chris Bendall comes a fantastical new story about finding your voice and saving the world. Two intertwining stories - one magical, the other all too real - bring two unlikely heroes to the stage in a new work inspired by the Fridays for Future student-led protests of 2019.

Black Sun / Blood Moon follows Maddy, a ten-year-old climate champion, and Katie, the underachieving assistant of a climate-denying politician, as they set out to save the planet. When Paul unwittingly inspires his young daughter Maddy to take part in a school climate strike, their lives are turned upside down irrevocably. Maddy's journey puts her at increasing risk as she takes her message to the powers that be, while Katie finds herself on the back of eagles and dolphins as she attempts to fulfill a fantastical quest from the future.

Featuring stunning video and projection, and amazing life-size puppetry by Erth Visual and Physical, Black Sun / Blood Moon will delight families with young people 12 years and older.

Critical Stages Touring is Australia's national touring theatre company - discovering and developing outstanding independent theatre for audiences everywhere. They create outstanding live performing arts experiences that can travel, connecting these with diverse regional communities, and fostering a sustainable and diverse national independent theatre sector.