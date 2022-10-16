Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Australian Romantic & Classical Orchestra Holds Young Mannheim Symphonists Program

31 young musicians gathered for a week of intensive music-making in Melbourne.

Register for Australia - Sydney News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 16, 2022  

Australian Romantic & Classical Orchestra Holds Young Mannheim Symphonists Program The Australian Romantic & Classical Orchestra's popular Young Mannheim Symphonists program has been brought to a triumphant conclusion for 2022, where 31 young musicians gathered for a week of intensive music-making in Melbourne.

A celebratory final concert showcased the skills of these aspiring young artists who interpreted orchestral works by Mozart, Beethoven and Emilie Mayer. Applications for the 2023 instalment of this important national music education program are now open!

Held during the Spring school holidays at Camberwell Grammar School, the Young Mannheim Symphonists 2022 Victorian Intensive was a hive of activity. Students aged 12-21 attended from all parts of the state from Bunyip to Bairnsdale, Bayswater to Balwyn, as well as from regional NSW.

The VIC Intensive was directed from the violin by Rachael Beesley, who was joined by other professional musicians from the Australian Romantic & Classical Orchestra as tutors,
all specialists in historically informed performance (HIP) on period instruments.

After four days of workshops, tutorials and orchestral rehearsals, the Young Mannheim Symphonists presented a stunning orchestral concert. The students performed standing, and utilised historical instruments such as classical bows, natural trumpets, natural horns and period timpani to bring renewed vigour and life to repertoire from the Classical and Romantic periods.

Director Rachael Beesley said: "It is extremely rewarding to support the next generation of musicians by exploring core symphonic repertoire and works by the female composer Emilie Mayer with these curiously-minded young musicians. Sharing our passion and knowledge of Classical and Romantic repertoire from an historically informed perspective, resulted in committed and energetic performances. The students, and the audience of all ages, enjoyed the inspiring delivery of the final concert in this unique music intensive."

The VIC Intensive was the fourth and final installment of this year's national Young Mannheim Symphonists program. Young Mannheim Symphonists was founded in 2014 by the Australian Romantic & Classical Orchestra's founding artistic director, the late, legendary Richard Gill AO, together with current co-artistic directors, Rachael Beesley and Nicole van Bruggen.

Nicole van Bruggen explained why this program has a unique role in the country's youth orchestra landscape:

"What makes the Young Mannheim Symphonists a unique youth orchestra program, is that we offer the students in a very compact week, a lot more than just rehearsals and a concert. We give the students engaging workshops in all manner of areas, specifically around historically informed performance; including introductions to period instruments, mental and physical wellbeing for musicians and rehearsal techniques. We have guest speakers and tutors from all over Australia, and we invite specialists in their fields to inspire the students. We approach the music in an historically informed performance style, not because we would always wish the students to perform this way, but because we want them to come away from this program understanding that there are a myriad of ways to interpret the music of the past."

Applications for the 2023 installment of the Young Mannheim Symphonists, including Intensives in Victoria and New South Wales, and a National Academy in Brisbane, have just opened.

For all 2023 program details, please go to https://www.arco.org.au/yms-2023

More information about 2022 and past Young Mannheim Symphonists programs: https://www.arco.org.au/yms

Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Gratitude The Theme In Epic Baroque November ConcertsGratitude The Theme In Epic Baroque November Concerts
October 14, 2022

Bach Akademie Australia crowns an epic 2022 concert season with a November program dedicated to thanksgiving.
SUMPTUOUS SOIREE CABARET Starring Live-Singing Drag Queen Kara Zmatiq Announced At Club YorkSUMPTUOUS SOIREE CABARET Starring Live-Singing Drag Queen Kara Zmatiq Announced At Club York
October 14, 2022

Australia's premier live singing drag queen brings the cream of circus and dance acts with her for an immersive, interactive dinner & cabaret show in the Sydney CBD this November.
Van Diemen's Band To Tour Italian Baroque Musical Masterworks After Two Years Of CancellationsVan Diemen's Band To Tour Italian Baroque Musical Masterworks After Two Years Of Cancellations
October 13, 2022

It's third time lucky for Tasmania's 'super group' Van Diemen's Band from 20 October when it begins a State-wide tour of a program devoted exclusively to the Italian Baroque master composer Antonio Vivaldi (of Four Seasons fame) called The Harmonic Inspiration.
Beckett's Presents Theatre Vignette No.4 I'M WITH HER This MonthBeckett's Presents Theatre Vignette No.4 I'M WITH HER This Month
October 13, 2022

Sydney's beautiful Beckett's Glebe has announced the fourth in their exciting “dinner-theatre” series, I'M WITH HER – the brilliant new Australian play by Walkley Award winner, Victoria Midwinter Pitt (writer and director).
Carriageworks Announces Program Highlights For First Nations ProgramCarriageworks Announces Program Highlights For First Nations Program
October 13, 2022

Carriageworks, one of Australia's most significant contemporary multi-arts organisations, today announced the program highlights for PARTY | PROTEST | REMEMBER, a free precinct wide event on 12 November that celebrates the 50th anniversary of the founding of the National Black Theatre. 