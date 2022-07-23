Australian Premiere of TOM AT FARM Will Christen The Brand New Venue KXT on Broadway

Fixed Foot Productions, in association with Bakehouse Theatre, will present the Australian premiere of Tom at the Farm as the very first play to grace the stage of the iconic new indie performance venue, KXT on Broadway.

After six exceptional seasons in Kings Cross, KXT's move from Kings Cross Hotel to the 1890s bank building on the corner of Mountain St will continue to support the beating heart of Sydney's indie theatre scene. The new theatre is located just a stone's throw from Central Station, Spice Alley, Broadway Shopping Centre and key nightlife hotspots.

There is significant buzz around this historic move: Tom at the Farm will be the very first production to showcase the features of the new space, including high ceilings, new infrastructure, level access, and a purpose built box office.

"KXT has been the home of big ideas and even bigger shows, and to present Bouchard's extraordinarily theatrical and provocative play in KXT's new home is absolutely thrilling. The cast and creative team are crafting an unforgettable experience in the theatre", says director Danny Ball.

Tom at the Farm marks Danny Ball's directorial debut. He has previously been an actor with Bell Shakespeare, Queensland Theatre, Malthouse as well on A Beginner's Guide to Grief (SBS) and The Jump (Stan).

Written by Michel Marc Bouchard and translated by Linda Gaboriau, Tom at the Farm is a queer thriller, a revenge tragedy and a morality play all wrapped into a blistering and unforgettable 70 minutes. It was the source material for Xavier Dolan's 2013 film of the same name, which premiered at the 70th Venice International Film Festival where it won the FIPRESCI Prize.

Tom arrives at a failing, isolated dairy farm in rural Ontario. It is the family property of his deceased partner, William, and he has come to attend the funeral. Before long, William's mother, Agatha, and brother, Francis, draw Tom into a tragic, violent and sexually charged game of cat and mouse. Will Tom escape the farm, or will he continue the legacy of violence that has come before him?

The play stars Di Adams (Top of the Lake, Wake in Fright, The Principal), Zoran Jevtic (Once upon a time in Serbia, Anthony Brandon Wong: Emancipate) Rory O'Keeffe (Sydney Theatre Company's Playing Beatie Bow, Hayes Theatre's HMS Pinafore) and Hannah Raven (Viral Ventures' The Great Gatsby, Sport for Jove's As You Like It).

Tom at the Farm plays 26 August to 10 September at KXT on Broadway. Book tickets online.