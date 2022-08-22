Australian Premiere of One Act Opera BEFORE BREAKFAST Comes to Sydney Fringe Limitless

Before Breakfast by Thomas Pasatieri, will run from 7 - 10 September at 107 Projects, 107 Redfern St. It is premiering at Sydney Fringe 2022, as part of the inaugural LIMITLESS, a micro-festival that celebrates Deaf and Disabled artists.

It's early morning in 1947 Australia. Sunshine streams through the window and birds are singing. But Charlotte is on the war path. Her head hurts, the bread is stale. Why can't Alfred find a job? A delicate waltz tinkles around the corners of the room, disturbing the ghosts of memory. Remember when she danced for 500 hours? When a poet thought her beautiful? Little does Charlotte know that this morning's coffee will be served with a side of devastation. And it all happens, before breakfast...

Based on Eugene O'Neill's play, the one act opera Before Breakfast puts a marriage under a magnifying glass, revealing a domestic landscape littered with dashed dreams, hardship and unfulfilled aspirations. Set against the backdrop of the gruelling dance marathons of the 20's and 30's, Charlotte's emotional struggle resonates in a post lockdown world.

Originally composed for Beverly Sills, Before Breakfast combines a haunting, intimate score by Thomas Pasatieri (American Beauty) with a powerfully emotional libretto adapted from the Eugene O'Neill play by Frank Corsaro. Three-time Green Room Award nominee and Opera Australia regular, Jane Ede stars as Charlotte, with pianist Kate Johnson. Disability Advocate Dan Graham directs, and the 1 hr performance includes a brief post-performance Q&A with the artists and leading Disability Arts guests about access and opera. All performances offer wheelchair access, Braille flyer insert and post show Touch tour. 9th September will be Auslan Interpreted, and 10th September is sensory friendly.

This production is proudly supported by Sydney Fringe (Limitless), 107 Projects, Opera Australia, Divergent Theatre Collective, Australian Chamber Orchestra and funded by Create NSW.

"Jane Ede stole nearly every scene in which she was involved."

Barney Zwartz, The Age

"Jane Ede's Fiordiligi was ravishing"

Gregory Pritchard, Concerto.net

Production Team:

Soprano - Jane Ede (Carmen, La Boheme, Madama Butterfly)

Pianist - Kate Johnson (Opera Australia)

Director - Dan Graham (Sam I Am)

Stage Manager - Pearl Junor (Sam I Am)

Production Manager/ Movement - Roman Berry (Divergent Theatre Collective)