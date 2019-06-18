Australian Entertainer Gregg Arthur Sets Off On Tour With Some Of Australia's Best Musicians

From popular contemporary hits, classic jazz standards, orchestrations written for Gregg by the late Maestro Tommy Tycho and original songs written by Gregg, this show has something for everyone to enjoy.

It will bring audiences some of the most beautiful songs ever written including The Windmills Of Your Mind, Nature Boy, The Look Of Love, If You Go Away, My Funny Valentine, Body and Soul and so much more

Talented Australian singer/songwriter Gregg Arthur is setting off on tour and he's taking some of the country's best musicians with him.

Gregg Arthur's successful career has seen him perform on stages all over the globe. Whilst overseas Gregg earned praise from industry legends including Tony Bennett who said, "I love the way you sing. You have a fan in the way you phrase... it's perfect".

Since arriving back on Australian soil, Gregg has been working closely with some of our nation's most talented musicians on a show like no other.

Gregg Arthur with Quartet Quartet features Gregg's jazz quartet and a string quartet creating a unique concert experience. The group successfully made its debut at Vivid Festival in Sydney last week and will now hit the road.

Gregg Arthur says he looks forward to giving more Australians the opportunity to see the show in coming months.

"I'm so pleased to be touring with such a talented group of musicians," says Gregg Arthur.

"We have picked out a wonderful selection of music and look forward to giving audiences across Australia the opportunity to see the show in coming months," adds Gregg.

Joining Gregg on stage is Quartet Quartet, eight of Sydney's most respected musicians including Andrew Scott on Piano, Craig Scott on Double bass, Tim Geldens on Drums, Michael Avgenicos on Tenor sax, Tatyana Lukich and Nataliya Lukich on Violin, Marianne Yeomans on Viola and Sally Schinckel-Brown on Cello.

Supporting the tour will be a special performance by Australia's very own sister violin duo, Nat & Tat, Nataliya and Tatyana Lukich.

Gregg Arthur with Quartet Quartet use RØDE Microphones

Don't miss out on your opportunity to see this special performance.

Gosford Friday June 28th the Laycock Street Theatre at 8pm

https://www.centralcoast.nsw.gov.au/theatres/whats-on/gregg-arthur-quartet-quartet

Taree Saturday June 29th, the Manning Entertainment Centre at 2pm

https://mec.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Home

Coffs Harbour Sunday June 30th, the Jetty Memorial Theatre at 2pm

https://www.jettytheatre.com/gregg-arthur/

Parramatta Saturday July 13th, Parramatta Riverside Theatres at 4pm and 8pm

https://riversideparramatta.com.au/category/whats-on/music/

Springwood Saturday August 3rd, the Blue Mountains Theatre at 8pm

http://bluemountainstheatreandhub.com.au/event/gregg-arthur/





