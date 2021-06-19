Australian Dance Theatre's Tour of SOUTH is Running Now Through June 29

This month, Australian Dance Theatre is hitting the road, bringing Artistic Director Garry Stewart's award-winning* South to regional and suburban South Australian theatres.

Audiences in Port Lincoln, Renmark, Whyalla and Golden Grove will finally have the opportunity to see the work that The Adelaide Review acclaimed as "fascinating and thought-provoking" upon its world premiere in 2019.

An intense yet meditative and deeply moving reflection on the treacherous journey across the wilds of eastern Antarctica undertaken by South Australian explorer Sir Douglas Mawson and his ill-fated team in the summer of 1912-1913, South depicts Mawson's perilous voyage as an allegory for our current predicament in an era of rapid global warming.

Stewart's choreography perfectly captures the despair of Mawson and his crew as they battle the elements of Antarctica's alien and forbidding landscape. Featuring ten incredible dancers who display "spectacular, even transcendent, athleticism" (Witness Performance), South is an unmissable work full of beauty, power and pathos.

South will be performed live following a screening of ADT's multi-award-winning short film, The Circadian Cycle, directed by Garry Stewart and shot by renowned filmmaker Cordelia Beresford. This stunning film has captivated audiences across the globe, from New York, Los Angeles and Toronto to Athens, Moscow, Amsterdam and, closer to home, Adelaide.

* Winner of Outstanding Achievement in Choreography (Garry Stewart for South) in 2019 at the Australian Dance Awards, presented by AusDance

Learn more at https://adt.org.au/event/south-2021-regional-tour/.