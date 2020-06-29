An Assorted Few, Ban Shakespeare and Green Door Theatre Company Present SYDNEY THEATRE BUSES

Today, the Department of Fundament, Movement, Improvement and Presentment announced a new initiative - Sydney Theatre Buses. Led by a beloved star of the Sydney Theatre scene, 15 audience members (or should we say, passengers) will be given a guided sightseeing tour of Sydney's "hibernating" theatre scene.

The tour will be dripping in histrionics and nostalgia, with insights into the history of Sydney's loved theatres as well as never before heard backstage anecdotes. There will be interactive activities and games plus a few fun surprises along the way.

Created by Alexander Berlage (American Psycho, Cry-Baby, there will be a climax) and Antoinette Barbouttis (håmlet: a new Australian play, Cool Pool Party), Tour Guides include Sydney Theatre luminaries Simon Burke (The Devil's Playground, Play School), Lucia Mastrantone (The Harp in the South, Kill Climate Deniers) and rising star Chika Ikogwe (Fangirls, The Wolves).

All profits will be going towards supporting the Actor's Benevolent Fund.

Running Dates: 9 July - 18 July (inclusive)

Performance Times: Thursday - Saturday, 6pm and 8.15pm

Running Time: 90 minutes, no interval

Tickets & More Info: https://bit.ly/2ZjAYkc

