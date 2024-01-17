ALIVE GARDEN PARTY Announces UK Tour Featuring Club Symphony

Australian first to tour the nation featuring live symphony orchestra playing greatest dance anthems of all time

Jan. 17, 2024

Australia's first ever Click Here will tour across Australia this year, headlined by UK sensation Club Symphony.

Set against a backdrop of some of Australia's most picturesque outdoor venues, brace yourself for an unrivalled, heart-pounding symphony of beats and melodies as Club Symphony reimagine hits by Daft Punk, Fatboy Slim, Faithless, The Chemical Brothers, Swedish House Mafia, Groove Armada, Eric Prydz, and more.

Led by musical masterminds Steve Anderson (Kylie Minogue, Westlife), Dave Seaman, and Cliff Masterson, Club Symphony takes live music lovers on a journey of the greatest dance hits of all time, transformed by a live symphony orchestra, powerhouse vocalists and spectacular production.

Jaylee Osborne said on behalf of the festival organisers "we've taken the global concept and turned it on its head. This will be a visual and audible show that leaves audiences elated! Australia - Brace yourself for an experience that will bring you ALIVE!

Alive Garden Party was born because music festivals aren't for everyone and concerts sometimes don't quite hit the spot. So we created a highly bespoke, beautiful and comfortable experience for every concert-goer!”

With stunning outdoor venues in the Southern Highlands NSW, Adelaide SA, The Swan Valley WA, the Gold Coast QLD and the Yarra Valley VIC, Alive Garden Party will be offering quality gourmet local produce, paired with premium beverage options to a backdrop of picturesque environments with which to kick back and picnic in the afternoon and dance under the stars in the evening.

A variety of VIP Packages will also be on offer for people to enhance their on-ground experience with VIP line show entry, private bar, premium viewing areas, rest areas and more.

And in true garden party fashion, guests will be encouraged to bring picnic blankets to take advantage of the open green spaces for people to spread out, kick off their shoes and relax on the grass, soaking in the atmosphere.

Stay tuned for further artist announcements soon! Tickets on sale NOW at Click Here.




