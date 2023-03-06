Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ALICE IN WONDERLAND Returns to Sydney Next Month

Performances run 8 - 23 April at Royal Botanic Garden Sydney.

Mar. 06, 2023  

This Easter school holiday, experience an adventure like no other as Lewis Carroll's absurd & wickedly clever classic ALICE IN WONDERLAND is brought to life in Glenn Elston's acclaimed production in the beautiful Royal Botanic Garden Sydney from 8 to 23 April.

Meet your favourite assortment of curious characters; the skittish, constantly late White Rabbit, the Dodo and other birds who love a sing-along, the pepper-obsessed Duchess and her extremely crazy cook, the Cheshire Cat who will leave you with a grin and Humpty Dumpty on his way to meet Tweedledum and Tweedledee. Lastly, you can't fail to miss the silliness that becomes absurdity as the Mad Hatter arrives with the March Hare and Dormouse to have a grand old time with Alice at the tea party.  

Come along and join the fun in this enchanting world of song, dance & interactive games that will have the whole family dizzy & giddy with nonsense.

Don't forget to bring picnic blankets, cushions or low-rise camping chairs, food and drink, sunscreen and wet weather gear just in case).

VENUE: Royal Botanic Garden Sydney, Performance at Pioneer Garden 

DATES: Saturday 8 - Sunday 23 April 2023  

TIMES: Tuesday to Thursday 10am; Friday & Saturday 10am & 1.30pm; Sunday 11am

PRICES: (Tues-Thurs): $25pp - $90 group of 4, (Fri-Sun): $30pp - $110 group of 4




