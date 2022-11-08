Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

A Spot For Jove Presents A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Beginning Next Month

Performances are at Bella Vista Farm from the 16th to 30th December, and Everglades Gardens, Leura from the 7th to 22nd January.

Nov. 08, 2022  
Sport for Jove will present A Midsummer Night's Dream as part of their 2022/2023 Summer Season, at Bella Vista Farm from the 16th to 30th December, and Everglades Gardens, Leura from the 7th to 22nd January.

In an outdoor setting at two spectacular venues, audiences will be immersed into the magical world of this Shakespearean tale, following the journey of two young couples and a handful of aspiring actors into the woods. In this dark and stormy take on Shakespeare's magical comedy, one moonlit night will change their lives forever.

For over four centuries, spellbound audiences have taken that journey with them, making A Midsummer Night's Dream one of Shakespeare's most beloved comedies. Audiences will journey to a place where reality, fantasy, dream, and nightmare collide. A place where social convention implodes to reveal what lies beneath us all; our funny, quaint, and perplexing need to love and be loved. LOVE IS LOVE IS LOVE.

Director Sean O'Shea says "I have been such a long-time admirer of Sport for Jove's work and am thrilled to be joining such an amazing team. The Jove Summer Season has become such an important part of Sydney's theatre calendar, and I can't wait to bring our version of Shakespeare's much-loved comedy A Midsummer Night's Dream to Bella Vista and Leura".

Featuring stellar performances from Claudia Ware (Ensemble Theatre's Nearer the Gods), Jake Speer (Channel 7's Home & Away), Wendy Strehlow (Channel 7's A Country Practice), Jade Fuda (CDP's Magic Beach), Darius Williams (Channel 7's Home & Away), Rupert Bevan (Sydney theatre debut), Toby Blome (Foxtel's The Twelve), Bishanyia Vincent (Hayes Theatre's Dubbo Championship Wrestling) & Giles Gartrell-Mills (Sport For Jove's Othello), and directed by Sean O'Shea (Sydney Theatre Company, Melbourne Theatre Company, Queensland Theatre Company, Western Australia Theatre Company, Bell Shakespeare, Ensemble Theatre, Griffin Theatre Company, Belvoir, Hayes Theatre Company), A Midsummer Night's Dream invites audiences to come and celebrate the healing power of love under the stars.

DIRECTOR Sean O'Shea PRODUCTION MANAGERS Robert Jago & Damien Ryan STAGE MANAGER Isabella Milkovitsch COSTUME DESIGNER & SET CONSULTANT Hayden Relf LIGHTING DESIGNER Ruth Lowry SOUND DESIGN Daniel Herton ASSISTANT STAGE MANAGER Max Ryan STARRING Claudia Ware, Jake Speer, Wendy Strehlow, Jade Fuda, Darius Williams, Rupert Bevan, Toby Blome, Bishanyia Vincent & Giles Gartrell-Mills

A Midsummer Night's Dream

Bella Vista Farm - Elizabeth Macarthur Drive, Bella Vista, NSW 2008

Dates: 16 December - 30 December 2022

Times: Preview - 16 December 8pm; Opening - 17 December 8pm; Season - 17-20 December, 22 December, 27-30 December 8pm

Prices: Adult: $47.50 + bf | Concession: $35 + bf | Group 6+: $30 + bf | Family of 4: $120 + bf

*Children 9 and under free

Tickets: https://events.ticketbooth.com.au/event/a-midsummer-nights-dream-bella-vista-farm

Everglades Gardens - 37 Everglades Avenue, Leura, NSW 2780

Dates: 7th January - 22nd January 2022

Times: Friday - Sunday 7:00pm; Saturday 21st January 3:00pm

Prices: Adult: $47.50 + bf | Concession: $35 + bf | Group 6+: $30 + bf | Family of 4: $120 + bf

*Children 9 and under free

Tickets: https://events.ticketbooth.com.au/event/a-midsummer-nights-dream-everglades-gardens




