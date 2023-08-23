Merrigong Theatre Company Brings SOMETHING THAT HAPPENED to the Stage in September

This September, Merrigong Theatre Company’s permanent company of neuro-diverse, professional actors, The Strangeways Ensemble, will present Something That Happened, a hilarious and thought-provoking exploration of the quest for fame and inclusion.

On from the 15th to 23rd September at the Illawarra Performing Arts Centre’s Bruce Gordon Theatre, the new production is inspired by the history of representation of people with disability in film, with specific reference to John Steinbeck’s Of Mice and Men and the Golden Age of Hollywood.

An international film company is undertaking a global scouting mission to cast a new film version of Steinbeck’s classic tale and the audition notice has found its way to The Strangeways Ensemble in Wollongong. This could be their big break, a chance to hit the big time, and for their dreams to come true! But what happens when Steinbeck’s themes of friendship, dreams and our place in the universe are put to the test, as it becomes clear that this opportunity is not as hopeful as it first appears?

Director and devisor, Anne-Louise Rentell, said, "We started with a ‘what if’ scenario and a classic text as our creative starting points. We’ve now created what I think is a highly imaginative and moving exploration of how our dreams may both inspire and overwhelm us…”

The Strangeways Ensemble comprises seven members, including Malcolm Allison, Ethan Arnold, Jordan Bowater, Ethan Green, Rachel Head, Phillip Prentice, & Christian Tagliaferro.

The Strangeways Ensemble is Merrigong’s permanent company of professional actors, and Wollongong’s only professional theatre ensemble. Formalised in 2018 after Merrigong’s second professional work with the group, The Outside Man, The Strangeways Ensemble meet every Friday to rehearse and develop skills, as well as engaging in a number of week-long workshops with some of the country’s leading theatre artists and companies.

The Strangeways Ensemble have also created The Strangeways Cabaret (2021), a stellar show of cabaret, circus, comedy, and music, as well as three original, mainstage works produced by Merrigong Theatre Company in association with The Disability Trust: The Man Who Dreamt the Stars (2014), The Outside Man (2017), and Trash Talk (2020).

Merrigong Theatre Company’s Acting Artistic Director, Leland Kean, said, “Five productions in and the synergy between The Strangeways Ensemble just gets stronger and stronger. Watching the development of this work, and the Ensemble’s theatre-making and storytelling techniques, go from strength to strength is an absolute marvel and we can’t wait to bring Merrigong’s major production for 2024 to the stage for you in September.”

Something That Happened will be directed by Anne-Louise Rentell, with music by Daryl Wallis and set design by Katja Handt. Steven Wilson-Alexander joins as assistant director.