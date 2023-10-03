Brooke Satchwell Will Return to the Stage in OIL at Sydney Theatre Company

Performances run 4 November - 16 December.

By: Oct. 03, 2023

POPULAR

Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Shop GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop GUTENBERG! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
The 25th Anniversary Production of RIVERDANCE is Coming to Australia in April 2024 Photo 3 The 25th Anniversary Production of RIVERDANCE is Coming to Australia in April 2024
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Sydney Awards Photo 4 Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Sydney Awards

Brooke Satchwell Will Return to the Stage in OIL at Sydney Theatre Company

AACTA Award-winner Brooke Satchwell will make her return to the stage and Sydney Theatre Company debut in a scorching new production of the century-crossing epic, Oil.

Playing the Wharf theatre from November, Oil will see Satchwell lead a sensational ensemble cast featuring Saif Alawadi, Violette Ayad, Jing-Xuan Chan, Callan Colley, Charlotte Friels, Josh McConville, Benedict Samuel, Damien Strouthos and Anne Tenney.

Written by boundary-pushing British playwright Ella Hickson and directed by STC Director of New Work & Artistic Development Paige Rattray (Do Not Go Gentle, Blithe Spirit), Oil sends its protagonists on a captivating quest charting the rise and fall of two of modernity’s most powerful players: crude oil and the British Empire.

Oil will be presented in the Wharf’s breathtaking in-the-round configuration as it transports audiences through a sweeping, time-bending journey from the Industrial Age in Europe to the Middle East in the 1920s, to our present moment and into the future.

Anchored by an intimate exploration of the bond between a mother and daughter, Oil drills deep into our social foundations, taking an audacious look at colonialism, capitalism and the inevitable march of progress.

In a remote English farmhouse at the end of the nineteenth century, a young woman witnesses the blinding light of an oil lamp for the first time before running into the midwinter night. She’s sacrificing the world she knows and the man she loves to build a better life for the daughter she’s soon to have. So begins the story of May and Amy.

The creative team includes Emma White (Set Designer), David Fleischer (Costume Designer), Paul Jackson (Lighting Designer), Clemence Williams (Composer & Sound Designer), Nicole Pingon (Assistant Director), Nigel Poulton (Fight, Movement & Intimacy Director), and Maryam Evans (Farsi Language Consultant).

 




RELATED STORIES - Australia - Sydney

1
Kym Vaitiekus reports on launch of THE HAYES 2024 SEASON Photo
Kym Vaitiekus reports on launch of THE HAYES 2024 SEASON

The 2024 HAYES season will deliver joy, delight, surprises, heartfelt emotions, intriguing ideas, and distinct and remarkable experiences. Richard Carroll and Victoria Falconer are the enthusiastic and inspired Artisitic Directors who proclaim- “A breathtaking adventure awaits”.

2
KNOW MY NAME: MAKING IT MODERN Exhibit Enters Final Days Photo
KNOW MY NAME: MAKING IT MODERN Exhibit Enters Final Days

Visitors have less than two weeks to experience the immense contribution of the ground-breaking women artists surveyed in Know My Name: Making it Modern before it closes on October 8. Learn more about how to catch it before it closes here!

3
WICKED Announces Charity Partnership with Australian Literacy & Numeracy Foundation Photo
WICKED Announces Charity Partnership with Australian Literacy & Numeracy Foundation

The Broadway musical phenomenon WICKED, now playing at the Sydney Lyric Theatre, has announced that the Australian Literacy & Numeracy Foundation would be the Official Charity Partner of the Australian production.

4
Comedian Rhod Gilbert Will Return to Parr Hall Next Year Photo
Comedian Rhod Gilbert Will Return to Parr Hall Next Year

Rhod Gilbert will be presenting his first new live show since 2019 when he heads out on tour next year. Learn more about how to catch the show at Parr Hall here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS Video
Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS
Ann Hampton Callaway Duets with Liz Callaway on New Album, Finding Beauty Video
Ann Hampton Callaway Duets with Liz Callaway on New Album, Finding Beauty
Melissa Etheridge Celebrates Opening Night of MY WINDOW on Broadway Video
Melissa Etheridge Celebrates Opening Night of MY WINDOW on Broadway
View all Videos

Australia - Sydney SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Oil
Wharf 1 Theatre (11/04-12/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Is God Is
Wharf 1 Theatre (9/15-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Andrey Gugnin Recital
Piano+ (11/02-11/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Visitors
Merrigong Theatre Company (10/25-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jack and the Beanstalk with The Metropolitan Orchestra
Balmain Town Hall (10/21-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# TINA – The Tina Turner Musical
Theatre Royal Sydney (5/04-12/31)VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# WICKED
Sydey Lyric Theatre (8/25-1/21)VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Out West Piano Fest
Piano+ (10/27-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Surge
Riverside Theatres (10/08-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Medium
The Independent Theatre (10/19-10/22)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You