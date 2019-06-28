THE LITTLE PRINCE to Play at Casino Theatre Of Rolle

Jun. 28, 2019  

This boy with golden hair and crystal-clear laughter does not answer the questions asked of him, but never gives up on a question once he has asked it. The Little Prince lives on a planet barely larger than him where he has a rose, proud and capricious, which overwhelms him with reproaches.

He then took advantage of a migration of wild birds to escape and visit nearby planets. From encounter to encounter, he arrives on Earth and discovers friendship with a fox. He learns with him that "the essential is invisible to the eyes" and realizes how much he misses his rose. On the way back, he meets an aviator... and it is the aviator who tells us his story.

Isabelle Bonillo reinvents the trestle theatre aboard her van-head. And what better playground than this hymn to the spirit of childhood? Inspired by Saint-Exupéry's watercolours, this original and interactive show restores the freshness of this universal tale.

For more information and tickets to The Little Prince, tap here.



