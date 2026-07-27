OISEAUX REBELLES Will Come to Zurich Opera House in September

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Ballet Zurich will present Oiseaux Rebelles, a double bill featuring choreographies by Dani Rowe and Mats Ek, from September 11 through September 27, 2026, at the Zurich Opera House. The program brings together two distinct contemporary ballet works, performed by Ballet Zurich, Junior Ballet, and the Orchestra of the Zurich Opera House.

The evening explores themes of identity, memory, freedom, and human relationships through two powerful choreographic visions: Dani Rowe’s Vestige and Mats Ek’s Carmen.

Vestige

Created by Australian choreographer Dani Rowe, Vestige is set to Modest Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition in Maurice Ravel’s renowned orchestral arrangement. The work examines the fragments of a life through a series of episodic visions, as figures, memories, and experiences move before the central character, known as “Human.”

Through these encounters, the protagonist reflects on the past and discovers new strength through remembrance. Rowe’s choreography explores the lasting traces that experiences leave behind and the ways memory shapes identity.

The creative team includes Dani Rowe as choreographer and stunt coordinator, Matthew Rowe as musical director, Jörg Zielinski as set designer, Louise Flanagan as Costume Designer, Martin Gebhardt as lighting designer, and Michael Küster as dramaturg.

Carmen

The second work on the program is Mats Ek’s acclaimed Carmen, created for the Cullberg Ballet in 1992 and set to Rodion Shchedrin’s Carmen Suite.

Inspired by Prosper Mérimée’s novella that also served as the basis for Georges Bizet’s famous opera, Ek reexamines the legendary story from a human perspective. Rather than relying on familiar images of Carmen, the choreographer explores the complexity of the characters and challenges traditional gender roles, presenting a nuanced portrait of desire, power, and vulnerability.

The production features choreography by Mats Ek, musical direction by Matthew Rowe, stage design and costumes by Marie-Louise Ekman, and lighting design by Ellen Ruge.

Oiseaux Rebelles runs approximately two hours, including an intermission after the first part of about 35 minutes. An introduction will be offered 45 minutes before each performance. The production features Ballet Zurich, Junior Ballet, and the Orchestra of the Zurich Opera House.

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