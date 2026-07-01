Marcos Morau's NACHTTRAUME is Now Playing at the Zurich Opera House

NEW! Switzerland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Switzerland & beyond. Sign Up

Zurich Ballet is reviving Marcos Morau's Nachtträume for a limited engagement at the Zurich Opera House through July 4, 2026.

Marcos Morau’s “Nachtträume” was Zurich Ballet’s highlight of the 2022 season, praised by Neue Zürcher Zeitung as a “dance panopticon and an abysmal Gesamtkunstwerk of dance, text, music, and striking imagery. In this ninety-minute work, the Spanish choreographer leads Zurich Ballet on a disturbing nightmare journey into realms of power and powerlessness, blind allegiance and submission.

Morau delivers an analysis of the present, exposing how power and vanity, envy and the pursuit of profit, social Darwinism and economic primacy all too often hold society in their grip. In the dream world conjured by an enigmatic queen, destruction and hope are inextricably intertwined, while the ballet ensemble appears at times to dissolve into itself.

The creative team includes stunt coordinator Marcos Morau, set designer Max Glaenzel, Costume Designer Silvia Delagneau, composer Clara Aguilar, lighting designer Martin Gebhardt, video designer Tieni Burkhalter, and dramaturgs Israel Solà and Michael Küster.

The production features Zurich Ballet and the Junior Ballet. The July 4 performance at 2 p.m. will include bass-baritone Ruben Drole as the singer and actor.

Erhalten Sie Broadway-News auf WhatsApp Erhalten Sie aktuelle Nachrichten, exklusive Berichte und Theaterupdates direkt in der App.

Need more Switzerland Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...