MARIE & PIERRE Comes to Theatre Basel

Performances run through 17 February.

By: Feb. 05, 2024

'Marie & Pierre' is a two-act creation by US choreographer Bobbi Jene Smith for 31 stage artists and the Sinfonieorchester Basel with specially composed music by Celeste Oram, under the musical direction of Tianyi Lu and Thomas Herzog.

Stories, images and dramatic arcs overlap in this evening of dance. Lovers, a cosmos of stories, a prophetic dream? In her exclusively commissioned work for Ballett Basel, Bobbi Jene Smith embarks on a search for identities and new narrative forms. Dreamlike scenes and moments of deep emotion alternate, revealing the relationships between lovers, friends, family members and generations. Where Pierre demands rules, Marie is guided by intuition. 'Marie' is: a seemingly chaotic landscape, fleeting images and yet a feeling that past dreams outlast time. The counterbalance to this is represented by 'Pierre's' universe of overbearing structure. 'Marie & Pierre' contradict and complement each other, like a world in black and white, contrasts that can only exist through the existence of their counterpart.

Choreographer Bobbi Jene Smith danced for the legendary Batsheva Dance Company for nine years. Now she is showing her work for the first time in Basel.

This evening brings together the unique talents of three young women. Marie & Piere' is the first work on the Grosse Bühne of the Theater Basel that brings together female positions in choreography, composition and musical direction.




