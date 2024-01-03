Performances will run 18 January - 19 June, 2024.
Kranke Hunde premieres at Theater Basel this month. Performances will run 18 January - 19 June, 2024.
Poch is a successful racing dog. Then she suddenly keels over. The patient wakes up in the dog hospital, surrounded by a crowd of dog doctors. Diagnosis: big question mark.
Ariane Koch's play deals with our exhausted society and its healing. In the hospital, a parable of our world, the helpless Poch allows herself to be treated and therapised without ever finding out what is really wrong with her. A journey through a hospital full of absurdity and despair to the best medicine par excellence: laughter.
Sebastian Nübling recently celebrated a great success at the Theater Basel with 'Dämonen'.
